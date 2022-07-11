ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
4 Phillies won't be in Toronto because of vaccination status

By Tim Kelly
94 WIP Sports Radio
 3 days ago
The Philadelphia Phillies will be without four key players for their upcoming two-game series with the Toronto Blue Jays because you aren't eligible to enter Canada if you are unvaccinated.

President of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski revealed Monday afternoon that J.T. Realmuto, Aaron Nola, Alec Bohm and Kyle Gibson will be placed on the restricted list Tuesday because they are unvaccinated, as noted by Todd Zolecki of MLB.com.

Gibson pitched in Saturday's win over the Cardinals, while Nola is slated to go Monday evening in St. Louis. Seemingly, the Phillies re-arranged their rotation so that neither was scheduled to pitch Tuesday or Wednesday in Toronto.

However, the Phillies will be without their starting catcher and third baseman for two games as they attempt to gain ground in the National League Wild Card race. Rafael Marchan will be recalled for Tuesday's game to give the Phillies a second catcher to pair with Garrett Stubbs, per Matt Gelb of The Athletic.

As Phillies Nation's Destiny Lugardo noted last week, these players will lose out on the wages and service time they would have gained by playing in Toronto if they were vaccinated.

Pennsylvania Health
94 WIP Sports Radio

