Michigan State

Better Business Bureau on Avoiding Amazon Imposters & Scams Ahead of Prime Day

By Xavier Hershovitz
9&10 News
9&10 News
 3 days ago

One of the biggest online shopping days of the year is coming up and consumers are ready to take advantage of the deals. Amazon Prime Day is July 12-13 this year.

The Better Business Bureau Serving Western Michigan warns scammers will be trying to take advantage of those who do not know what to look for. Amazon has become the most impersonated organization reported to BBB Scam Tracker, according to the 2021 BBB Scam Tracker Risk Report, with twice as many reports as the second most impersonated entity.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kNihx_0gbzKC5500

“Scammers will try to trick consumers into clicking on fraudulent links or sharing passwords and payment information,” says Lisa Frohnapfel, President and CEO of the Better Business Bureau Serving Western Michigan. “It is important to check the legitimacy of all emails, texts, calls and websites to make sure you are dealing with the right people.”

A West Michigan man recently fell victim to a scammer that he thought was Amazon. The company had a website name that was very similar to the name of Amazon linked websites. He made a purchase and received a fraudulent charge to his account. Following his research he found that this website had similar complaints of money taken out of accounts being flagged for fraudulent activity. Unfortunately he was unable to find contact information and could not recover the lost money. The man lost nearly $200 from the incident.

A Lansing woman recently received packages from Amazon she did not order. She did some digging and found fraudulent charges to Amazon credit card from a suspended account for $450. She contacted Amazon and is in the process of having the card shut down and the charges stopped.

Tips to avoid Amazon imposter scams this Prime Day:

  • Beware of fake websites. Make sure you are on a secure page, which will have https in the browser (the extra “s” is for “secure”), and likely a lock symbol. Legitimate Amazon websites have a dot before “amazon.com” such as https://pay.amazon.com/. You can make sure you are on the right website by typing in https://www.amazon.com yourself.
  • Beware of phishing emails & texts. Scammers will send messages requesting you to update payment information or offer fake shipping tracking with a link. Those links could lead you to fraudulent sites or download malware on your computer. They are designed to gather your personal sensitive information like credit card numbers and passwords. Check the status of your order by logging into your account (do not click on a link provided) and go to ‘your orders’.
  • Hover over links and email addresses. Use your mouse to hover over an email address or link in an email. A small box will appear in the bottom of your browser window to indicate where that link is taking you. Make sure it matches a familiar website.
  • Watch for typos or grammatical errors. If you see any of these, it is a scam. Do not click on any links or share any information.
  • Beware of fake phone calls. Amazon will never call you and ask you to disclose or verify sensitive personal information, or offer you a refund you do not expect. The only way you can reach a customer service representative with Amazon is through your account page. Do not use an internet search to find a phone number. These are fake. If an email or text lists a phone number to call, it is a scam.
  • Pay with a credit card. It is always best to use a credit card when making online purchases. If any fraudulent charges appear, it is easier to contest the charges through your credit card company. Be aware that any retailer that asks for payments such as prepaid cards or another non-traditional form of payment, has a high chance of being a scam.
  • Don’t leave mail and packages unattended, if possible. Have a neighbor, friend or relative stop by and pick up expected deliveries if you won’t be home.
  • Track packages. Follow shipments to your front door with online, text message or phone call tracking through your Amazon Prime account. Sign up for alerts to be notified of delays and delivery times. Use the tips above to make sure these alerts are from Amazon and not an imposter.
  • Be wary of Amazon packages arriving at your door that you did not order. This is called a Brushing scam. Scammers find your address online and send you products you didn’t order. Their intention is to make it appear as though you wrote a glowing online review of the product and that you are a verified buyer. Brushing and fake reviews are against Amazon policies, so contact Amazon Customer Service, change your password and keep an eye on credit card statements if it happens to you.

To learn more about identifying Amazon imposter scams, click here.

To teport suspicious activity to Amazon, click here.

To file a report with the BBB Scam Tracker, click here.

