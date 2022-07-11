Better Business Bureau on Avoiding Amazon Imposters & Scams Ahead of Prime Day

One of the biggest online shopping days of the year is coming up and consumers are ready to take advantage of the deals. Amazon Prime Day is July 12-13 this year.

The Better Business Bureau Serving Western Michigan warns scammers will be trying to take advantage of those who do not know what to look for. Amazon has become the most impersonated organization reported to BBB Scam Tracker, according to the 2021 BBB Scam Tracker Risk Report, with twice as many reports as the second most impersonated entity.

“Scammers will try to trick consumers into clicking on fraudulent links or sharing passwords and payment information,” says Lisa Frohnapfel, President and CEO of the Better Business Bureau Serving Western Michigan. “It is important to check the legitimacy of all emails, texts, calls and websites to make sure you are dealing with the right people.”

A West Michigan man recently fell victim to a scammer that he thought was Amazon. The company had a website name that was very similar to the name of Amazon linked websites. He made a purchase and received a fraudulent charge to his account. Following his research he found that this website had similar complaints of money taken out of accounts being flagged for fraudulent activity. Unfortunately he was unable to find contact information and could not recover the lost money. The man lost nearly $200 from the incident.

A Lansing woman recently received packages from Amazon she did not order. She did some digging and found fraudulent charges to Amazon credit card from a suspended account for $450. She contacted Amazon and is in the process of having the card shut down and the charges stopped.

Tips to avoid Amazon imposter scams this Prime Day:

Beware of fake websites. Make sure you are on a secure page, which will have https in the browser (the extra “s” is for “secure”), and likely a lock symbol. Legitimate Amazon websites have a dot before “amazon.com” such as https://pay.amazon.com/. You can make sure you are on the right website by typing in https://www.amazon.com yourself.

