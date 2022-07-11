ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa City, IA

Finding a treasure trove of music for the masses in old magazines

By Richard Tiegs
Iowa City Press-Citizen
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30c5aP_0gbzK9W900

I had the grave duty this spring of cleaning out my parents’ house.

I was able to come away with most of my mother’s music as well as the music of our piano teacher. Some of the things have been integrated into my collections. Other pieces are being tossed or looked at by other musician friends.

This is not the first time my collection has grown because of death or disbursement. I received the collections of a worship professor, a local church musician and pianist, and some from my wife’s family.

Some of it I just put away in file cabinets and some went straight to the shelves. As I have accumulated, it became necessary to look more intently at the collection.

Among the treasures are pages from “Etude” magazine. I may have a few intact magazines, but most of them are pullouts from placing music into the hands of the masses.

For 75 years, “Etude” magazine provided relatively inexpensive teaching materials for cash-strapped teachers and families. There were literary articles about composers and their works.

There were discussions with the intelligentsia of music, from which many would learn theory and music history. There was graded music for piano lessons sitting next to cherished classics of the keyboard.

There were a few popular songs as well. There were piano duets and sometimes quartets.

The pages I have are from the early 1900s to the late 1950s, when publication ceased. .The pieces are dog-eared, torn, well-preserved and some have parts missing. I have no space for them.

Fortunately, one of my musical friends is interested in looking at what I have. Like the doggy in the window, I know that the pages will have a good home.

Music for the masses was the impetus behind “Sheet Music Magazine” in the 1970s. I subscribed very near the beginning and am missing only a couple of copies.

I was able to get my mother’s copies of the child of this magazine, “Keyboard Classics.” The child folded first and the parent later as copyright and printing costs soared and subscriptions languished. I will not be giving up either of these collections anytime soon.

I have used the “Sheet Music Magazines” to program for my former children’s choir and to arrange for some of my adult choirs. I have loved the theory sections as I remember and work to improve my own compositions.

I have several copies of Readers’ Digest songbooks that have provided me with other resources and arrangements for standards. Then you've get your Broadway and period music compilations. Many of these were mass-produced and available at relatively economical prices.

I’m always looking for a particular song and have bought books that contained what I needed only to find other treasures and gems inside. Today’s version is MusicNotes.com nd other such sources.

But at $5 to $6 a pop, the collection will not grow as quickly Thankfully, music is still available to the masses!

Richard Tiegs tries to be active in the local music scene through theater and church music.

