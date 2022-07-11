ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

What crypto can learn from a century-old crisis

By BEN SCHRECKINGER
POLITICO
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe’ve written about the parallels between the early stages of crypto’s ongoing financial meltdown and the last global financial crisis. But within the industry, the historical precedent of choice dates much further back — 115 years, to be exact. What happened then?. The Panic of 1907...

www.politico.com

Comments / 0

Related
u.today

Bank of America Sees Enormous Decline in Crypto Users

Bank of America has recorded a more than 50% drop in usage, according to data published in its most recent report. The Charlotte, North Carolina-based banking institution says that the number of customers with cryptocurrency exposure declined to less than 500,000 people back in May. In November, for comparison, it topped more than one million active crypto users.
BUSINESS
CBS News

How bad is the crypto market crash? Take a look at Coinbase

Among those reeling from the billions of dollars lost in the cryptocurrency crash, no company has taken a greater beating than Coinbase. The nation's largest and first publicly traded crypto exchange, Coinbase has seen its stock price plunge 81% this year, and has recently announced plans to shed one-fifth of its staff.
STOCKS
Vice

Founders of $10 Billion Crypto Hedge Fund Have ‘Ghosted’ After Bets Go Bad

The co-founders of an influential multi-billion-dollar crypto hedge fund have suddenly gone MIA right at the moment that people want their money. Days of swirling rumors have been followed by harder evidence that Three Arrows Capital, or 3AC, is ghosting its business partners as it attempts to avoid insolvency after the firm overleveraged itself ahead of the recent “crypto winter,” which has plagued the industry and led to a steep decline in crypto prices. Now, firms are scrambling to distance themselves from 3AC to assure customers that their funds won't go down with the ship run by Zhu Su and Kyle Davies, two childhood friends who suddenly found themselves wielding billions in the Wild West of emerging crypto markets.
MARKETS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cynthia Lummis
Person
Lael Brainard
dailyhodl.com

Co-Founder of Major Crypto Lender Says Bitcoin (BTC) Will Explode by Over 350% – Here’s His Timeline

Nexo crypto lending platform co-founder Antoni Trenchev says he’s not turning his back on Bitcoin (BTC) despite BTC losing more than 70% of its value since late 2021. In a new interview with Bloomberg Technology, Trenchev says Bitcoin experienced brutal price swings to the downside two years ago before rallying in a major way, and he anticipates BTC to manifest another bull cycle.
MARKETS
POLITICO

The Jan. 6 committee quickly showed a screenshot of text messages between Cassidy Hutchinson and Tony Ornato. We sharpened it for you.

But shortly after Hutchinson’s testimony, there were efforts to push back against the details she shared. The Secret Service indicated that Ornato, who's previously been interviewed by the select panel, was willing to testify under oath to dispute Hutchinson’s narrative. Rep. Stephanie Murphy (D-Fla.), a select committee member,...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cryptocurrency#Financial System#Web3 Investment#American Edge Project#The Panic Of 1907#Cambridge University
pymnts

Unbacked Stablecoin’s Collapse Lost $48B; Crypto Says ‘Let’s Launch Two More’

In May, terraUSD, a so-called “algorithmic” stablecoin broke its dollar peg, causing a run. Within the space of a week, investors were out $48 billion. The problem was that instead of the one-to-one reserve of dollars and highly liquid investments like short-term treasuries used by competitors including Circle’s USDC and Tether’s USDT, the Terra/LUNA stablecoin ecosystem relied on an algorithm-based arbitrage mechanism to support its dollar peg. Once that failed, it failed hard.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Crypto
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
China
Motley Fool

Here's Bitcoin's Only Path to $300,000

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. As the S&P 500 just had its worst...
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy