Mansura man sentenced for 2019 New Beginnings nightclub shooting

It's back! There is a scam that is happening again where someone is threatening you with imprisonment if you don't pay up. Don't fall for it. If there is one thing in this world you can count on, it's that scammers are always trying to scam you out of your money and/or your identity. With your identity information, they can take out loans in your name or get credit cards in your name, and you may never know it.

LAFAYETTE, LA ・ 12 HOURS AGO