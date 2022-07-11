ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mansura, LA

Mansura man sentenced for 2019 New Beginnings nightclub shooting

By Alena Noakes
kalb.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(KALB) - A Mansura man was sentenced on Monday for the November 2019 shooting at the New Beginnings nightclub near Cottonport, which resulted in the deaths of Justin Heath and Monte Jones. Two others were...

www.kalb.com

Comments / 0

Related
99.9 KTDY

Opelousas Man Arrested in Shooting Near Lafayette Nightclub

A suspect in a January 2022 shooting near El Sido's Nightclub in Lafayette has been arrested once again after Louisiana State troopers say DNA evidence links him to the crime. KPEL News reported on a fight that broke out January 23rd in a nearby parking lot during which 19-year-old Leandre Guillory of Opelousas allegedly shot a gun. Fortunately, he didn't hit anyone. But a responding Lafayette Police officer didn't miss after Guillory allegedly pointed the gun at the officer.
OPELOUSAS, LA
kalb.com

Ball man arrested for ATV theft

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - A man from Ball has been arrested following a report of a stolen ATV from the Duncan Road and Esler Field Road area. Vance Paul Manuel, Jr., 47, was arrested and charged with theft of a motor vehicle and criminal conspiracy. According to the Rapides...
BALL, LA
evangelinetoday.com

Disturbance leads to pursuit

On July 13, 2022 Pine Prairie Police received a call about a disturbance on 5 th Street at Walnut Street. Upon arrival officers observed a female identified as Linda Anderson (1-11-1981) of Ville Platte,. hollering and causing a scene attempting to intimidate a witness of a crime. When officers with...
EVANGELINE PARISH, LA
KATC News

Opelousas man arrested on attempted second degree murder charge

Major Mark Guidry of the Opelousas Police said a man wanted for multiple crimes was arrested Tuesday. According to Major Guidry, officers responded to a shots fired call at approximately 10:00 a.m. near Sapphire Street in Opelousas. An investigation revealed that 19-year-old JonDerrick Jeremy Authorlee shot a vehicle that was...
OPELOUSAS, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
City
Mansura, LA
City
Cottonport, LA
Cottonport, LA
Crime & Safety
kalb.com

Colfax drug trafficker sentenced for possession of meth, firearm

GRANT PARISH, La. (KALB) - A Colfax man has been sentenced in federal court to 16 years in prison on drug trafficking and firearms charges. The Grant Parish Sheriff’s Office said DaMarcus Lionell Williams, 29, pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person on May 2, 2022.
GRANT PARISH, LA
cenlanow.com

Pursuit ends with arrest, meth seizure

ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – Beginning in the early months of 2022, Rapides Area Drug Enforcement (RADE) Agents have been investigating complaints of distribution of methamphetamine in large quantities in the Rapides Parish area. Through their investigation, Agents were able to identify Kendrick Demon Tate as the suspect. From their investigation, Agents established sufficient probable cause to obtain an arrest warrant for Tate.
ALEXANDRIA, LA
cenlanow.com

RADE Agents make arrest in fentanyl distribution case

ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – Beginning in March of 2022, Rapides Area Drug Enforcement (RADE) Agents opened a narcotic distribution investigation due to several anonymous complaints Fentanyl sales in the Alexandria area. Agents began their investigation and were able to identify Barnabas Paul Goins as the suspect. Through their investigation,...
ALEXANDRIA, LA
kalb.com

RADE makes multiple arrests in Rapides Parish

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - The Rapides Area Drug Enforcement (RADE) made several recent arrests within the parish. Andre D’Juan Bayonne, 33, of Alexandria, was arrested and charged with: expired license plate, flight from an officer-aggravated, possession CDS I 2-28 grams, two counts of possession CDS II 2-28 grams, three counts of possession CDS II with intent with child 12 yrs or younger present, possession of drug paraphernalia, cruelty to juveniles, firearm possession by a convicted felon, illegal carrying of a firearm with drugs, illegal possession of a stolen firearm, three counts contempt of court and a parole violation.
RAPIDES PARISH, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Nightclub#Violent Crime#The New Beginnings#Bunkie
kalb.com

Inmate death reported at United States Penitentiary Pollock

POLLOCK, La. (KALB) - According to the Federal Bureau of Prisons, an inmate from the United States Penitentiary (USP) Pollock died on Tuesday morning. Staff at the facility found Mark B. Harris, 55, to be unresponsive around 9 a.m. on July 12. Emergency medical services were requested and Harris was transported to a local hospital for life-threatening injuries. He was pronounced dead by hospital staff.
POLLOCK, LA
Classic Rock 105.1

Arrest Warrant Phone Scam Reappearing in Lafayette, Louisiana

It's back! There is a scam that is happening again where someone is threatening you with imprisonment if you don't pay up. Don't fall for it. If there is one thing in this world you can count on, it's that scammers are always trying to scam you out of your money and/or your identity. With your identity information, they can take out loans in your name or get credit cards in your name, and you may never know it.
LAFAYETTE, LA
99.9 KTDY

Victim Identified in Lafayette Homicide

Update: 22-year-old Dante Savoy of Lafayette has been identified as the man who was shot over the weekend. The case is being worked as a homicide as Savoy was found shot multiple times and was unable to be saved. ______________________________________________________________. Original Story (July 9, 2022): A person is dead, the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
cenlanow.com

Traffic stop leads to narcotics arrest

ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – On June 30th, 2022, Rapides Area Drug Enforcement (RADE) Task Force Officers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle on Lee Street near Dallas Street for a traffic violation. The driver and sole occupant of the vehicle was identified as Delvin Raynard Gipson, 45 of Alexandria.
ALEXANDRIA, LA
cenlanow.com

Alexandria traffic stop leads to firearms, narcotics seizure

ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – On July 11th, 2022, Rapides Area Drug Enforcement (RADE) K-9 Units along with RPSO Crime Suppression Units were patrolling the Lee Street area when they attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle for a traffic violation. The driver, later identified as Andre D’Juan Bayonne, 33 of Alexandria, refused to stop and led deputies on a high speed pursuit throughout the south Alexandria area. The suspect finally decided to pull over in the Timothy Street area and was taken into custody without further incident. Deputies discovered that there were also two other occupants in the vehicle at the time of the pursuit, an adult and young child.
ALEXANDRIA, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy