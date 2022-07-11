ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

FBI: Cybercrimes on the rise with amount of victims in Pittsburgh region

By Nicole Ford, WPXI-TV
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LMLUO_0gbzIncG00

PITTSBURGH — You’ve seen it on your social media pages or a friend at work said, “I got hacked.” Cybercrimes are on the rise with the amount of victims in our region nearly doubling from 2019 to 2021.

“One of the biggest threats we see to western Pennsylvania is ransomware and that tracks nationally,” said Supervisory Special Agent Jonathan Holmes with the FBI Pittsburgh Cyber Criminal Squad.

Local numbers show 32 victims from six surrounding counties with a loss of $390,000 to ransomware in 2021, but the FBI believes those numbers are much higher and says victims need to come forward to help prevent further cyber crimes.

“They are very reluctant because they want to protect their brand or image,” Holmes said.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

But these hacks are not reported to the public, only within the bureau to help catch these criminals. That’s the part where it gets complicated as the FBI said the majority of these crimes are coming from Russia or Eastern Europe where arrests aren’t always possible.

“We look to seize their money when we can or if we know there computer systems using to attack their attacks, we shut those computer systems down,” Holmes said.

While you may think only big companies with funds are targeted, these FBI agents said there are smaller avenues like business email compromises that are becoming prevalent in our region too.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

“A common scenario is bad guy gets access to somebody in billing in a particular business and by taking that email account they contact one of the customers and say this is our new bank account and our new number and by providing that those funds are now diverted to the bad guys,” Holmes said.

The FBI said this cyber crime targets any size business and even elderly people who may have more funds in 401(k) or pensions. So how do you protect yourself, your loved one or your business?

“Turn on two factor authentication for your accounts, don’t click on phishing messages, be weary of attachments in emails you may have received. I think that goes a long way if you are a victim,” Holmes said.

Another thing to watch out for is social media crimes. A lot of times someone’s account may be hacked and they send you a message and you are more likely to click on a link coming from someone you know, but the FBI said always be suspicious.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WPXI Pittsburgh

Federal prosecutor: Dentist confessed to wife's safari death

DENVER — (AP) — A wealthy dentist killed his wife of 34 years with a shotgun blast at dawn on a remote African safari in 2016, collected nearly $5 million in insurance proceeds and later blurted out to his longtime lover that “I killed my f---g wife for you!,” a U.S. prosecutor told a jury in opening statements of the dentist’s murder trial Wednesday.
DENVER, PA
Daily Voice

PA News Anchor Lied About Having Stalker: State Police

A Pennsylvania television news anchor has been arrested for falsely claiming she had a stalker, Pennsylvania state police say. Haley Potter, 24, originally from Pittsburgh, began making false statements to the police saying she had an ongoing harassment issue from an unknown stalker in April, according to a release by the police.
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
State
Pennsylvania State
Pittsburgh, PA
Crime & Safety
City
Pittsburgh, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Butler woman pleads guilty in Social Security fraud

A Butler woman is awaiting sentencing after pleading guilty to defrauding the Social Security Administration of about $45,420 for four years by not revealing her husband was living with her, the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Pittsburgh said Wednesday. Amy Lynn Snow, 54, of Bullcreek Road, pleaded guilty on Wednesday...
BUTLER, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi Agents#Cyberattack#Cyber Crimes#Fbi
explore venango

Cranberry Woman Allegedly Assaults, Threatens Neighbor

CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Cranberry woman is facing terroristic threats, assault, and related charges after reportedly injuring her neighbor during a dispute. According to court documents, Franklin-based State Police filed criminal charges on July 6 against 75-year-old Judy D. Bickel, of Cranberry, in Magisterial District Judge Patrick E. Lowrey’s office.
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Pittsburgh cocaine dealer sentenced to 15 years in prison

A former Pittsburgh man who distributed at least five kilograms of cocaine to drug dealers who sold it lower-level dealers and users over almost three years was sentenced Wednesday to 15 years in a federal prison, the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Pittsburgh said. Cadee Akins Sr., 50, formerly of...
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Inmate dies at Allegheny County Jail

PITTSBURGH — A man held in the Allegheny County Jail has died after he was found unresponsive by jail staff on Wednesday. Officials confirmed the man was unresponsive when staff called a medical emergency. An internal review and an investigation into his death are now underway. The man's name...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh police serve search warrant at Skybar on South Side

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) —Pittsburgh police served a search warrant at Skybar on East Carson Street on the South Side on Wednesday.Sources told KDKA-TV police confiscated surveillance videos from inside. A shocking video shot at the rooftop pool bar has gone viral. It shows a woman apparently willingly letting people sexually violate her. The bar said it contacted the police and is cooperating with the investigation. "No one was sexually assaulted; this person performed a lewd act on their own accord," the bar said in a statement to KDKA-TV. "This individual and an accomplice have been identified and a police report has been filed. According to the PPD, we are actually the victim, and we plan to prosecute to the fullest extent of the law."The bar said it has voluntarily shut down for the foreseeable future. 
PITTSBURGH, PA
WBOY 12 News

Man charged in Morgantown bank robbery

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — A Morgantown man is facing charges after deputies say he robbed the Citizens Bank on High Street Tuesday afternoon. It happened just after 3:30 p.m. According to the complaint against him, 65-year-old Rickey Murray entered the Citizens Bank wearing a visor and a bandage on his face and told the teller […]
MORGANTOWN, WV
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh dentist on trial for wife's 2016 safari death in Africa

DENVER (AP) — A shotgun blast that shattered the early-morning tranquility of a remote southern Africa national park nearly six years ago, killing a U.S. hunting enthusiast, resonates again in a Denver courtroom this week as the founder of a Pennsylvania dental franchise goes on trial for allegedly killing his wife and collecting nearly $5 million in insurance proceeds.Federal prosecutors allege Lawrence "Larry" Rudolph, 67, a big game hunter and former head of an international safari club, killed his wife at the end of a 2016 hunting trip in Zambia. He later cashed in life and accidental death insurance policies...
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Unity man seeks dismissal of charges in Latrobe woman's fatal overdose

The lawyer for a Unity man charged with selling drugs to a Latrobe woman who died from an overdose in 2019 asked a Westmoreland County judge to dismiss the case for lack of evidence. Defense attorney Tim Miller said prosecutors do not have enough evidence to support the charge of...
LATROBE, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
92K+
Followers
117K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

 https://www.wpxi.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy