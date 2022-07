NEWPORT—Police say a Hyde Park man stole a car in Newport and crashed it into a house in Lowell. Jamie J. Bocash, 42, appeared in the Criminal Division of Orleans Superior Court Monday and pled innocent to a felony charge of aggravated driving without the consent of the owner, and two misdemeanor charges reckless or grossly negligent driving and leaving the scene of a crash with property damage, as well as reckless endangerment, and driving under the influence of a drug.

NEWPORT, VT ・ 1 DAY AGO