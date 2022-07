ANDERSON, Calif. (AP) — Evacuations were ordered Thursday after a fire destroyed homes, scorched vegetation and threatened a tortoise sanctuary in Northern California, authorities said. The blaze broke out around mid-afternoon in Shasta County, just south of Redding, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, or Cal Fire. The fire quickly grew to 200 acres (80 hectares), Cal Fire said. The Redding Record Searchlight newspaper reported that at least three homes burned. An evacuation center was set up at a high school in Anderson, home to about 11,000 residents. Officials didn’t immediately say how many people were under evacuation orders.

ANDERSON, CA ・ 26 MINUTES AGO