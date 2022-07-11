ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eureka, CA

Eagles 19Us win twice on Sunday to complete undefeated tournament run

By barstoolfanatics
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Humboldt Eagles 19Us closed out their own tournament unbeaten with a pair of victories on Sunday, including a 7-2 win over the Pioneers in the championship game at Bomber Field in Eureka. Earlier in the day, the Eagles won a hard-fought semifinal, 4-3, over the NorCal Nationals. Aidan...

Local All-Star teams get set to begin Area tournaments

By Ray Hamill — Five local Little League All-Star teams will be in action again in the coming days as the next step on their playoff journey continues. Thursday night will be a busy one for McKinleyville Little League, with three of their teams playing, while the Eel River 11s will begin hosting their Area tournament on Friday and the Del Norte Seniors will travel to Oakland next week for the Western Region tournament.
MCKINLEYVILLE, CA
MIST girls prepare to represent Humboldt at Nationals

By Ray Hamill — Preparations are going well for the Mad River MIST 14U girls, as they get set to represent Humboldt County at the Alliance Fastpitch national tournament later this month. The MIST players are down to their final four practices, but according to head coach Joe Brown,...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
Quake, July 14

A 2.7-magnitude earthquake was recorded on the outer fault line of the two that run parallel with the Oregon Coast Wednesday, July 13. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quake was located west of Ferndale, CA near Cape Mendocino in Northern California.
FERNDALE, CA
Beating the heat along the North Coast

HUMBOLDT COUNTY, Calif. (KIEM)- Today marking the hottest day of the summer. The National Weather Service had advised everyone to take precautions to stay cool. Coastal Humboldt communities saw temperatures soar above 70 degrees today. Meanwhile, Humboldt’s interior valleys saw temperatures well above a hundred. Despite the heat, some residents enjoyed being outdoors — using […] The post Beating the heat along the North Coast appeared first on KIEM-TV | Redwood News.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
OBITUARY: Scott Edward Messer Sr., 1956-2022

Scott Edward Messer Sr. died suddenly at home in Eureka on May 2, 2022 at the age of 65. We mourn his loss. Scott was born on August 11, 1956 at the former Trinity Hospital in Arcata to Geraldine Lois (Petersen) Alden and Richard Allen Messer. He was the oldest of three brothers.
EUREKA, CA
OBITUARY: Steve Cordero, 1961-2022

Steve, as he was known by loved ones and friends, was born December 10, 1961, in Wailuku, Hawaii on the island of Maui. He moved with his family to Eureka, California when he was two, but would continue to visit Hawaii and live for extended periods of time with family in Maui throughout his life. He graduated from St. Bernard’s High School in 1980 and then CSU Chico, in 1992. After graduating Chico State, Steve moved to the Bay Area to work for Sprint PCS. Work then took him to New Mexico, where he continued to be employed by Sprint PCS, and later went on to work for Intel and Intuit. He moved back to Eureka after five years to help care for his parents. In 2001 he gained employment with Humboldt County Social Services as an eligibility worker. Over the next 21 years he steadily promoted, with his final position being a Supervising Staff Services Analyst. His “work family” became his second family to him, and he enjoyed providing leadership and guidance to them and watching them excel and grow. Steve was planning to retire in February of 2023 and moving to the Seattle, Washington area once his wife, Casey Cordero, retired.
EUREKA, CA
OBITUARY: Brett Hall, 1996-2022

Brett Austin Hall, born July 23, 1996, in Eureka to Brenda and Richard Hall, passed away peacefully in San Francisco surrounded by the love of his mom, dad, bonus mom Kris and sister Kacie on June 12, 2022. Brett was 25 when he passed after a lengthy battle to breath, a complication of the chemotherapy he was given to prevent the return of his cancer. It instead, robbed him and us of his life.
EUREKA, CA
Man Arrested in McKinleyville for Stolen Vehicle from Blue Lake

This is a press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On July 12, 2022, at about 6:21 a.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies on patrol in the...
MCKINLEYVILLE, CA
Caltrans, Blue Lake Hosting ‘Large Item Dump Day’ Event in Korbel on Saturday

Caltrans, the City of Blue Lake, Blue Lake Rancheria, North Fork Lumber Company, and Humboldt Sanitation will host a free large item Dump Day. This Dump Day event is part of Governor Newsom’s $1.1 billion Clean California initiative which makes this event, and other litter prevention and educational events occurring throughout the state, possible. Residents are encouraged to properly dispose of their unwanted, bulky items.
BLUE LAKE, CA
World's Biggest Marble Hunt

On July 23, Central Oregon-based glass artist Hezakiah Mecham takes part in a world-record-breaking adventure that brings artists and marble hunters together from around the world. The World's Biggest Marble Hunt sends participants on a quest to find the ultimate prize: a chest filled with $45,000 worth of treasure. The...
LA PINE, OR
A Holiday Week Marred by Hate in Humboldt

Independence week in Humboldt County saw a series of hateful, bigoted events, spawning multiple criminal investigations from Fortuna to Arcata and the county's unincorporated areas. The incidents include the assault of a Black man by multiple white men on Eureka's waterfront after he reported being called a racial slur, the...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
Eureka recycling center set to close, HWMA addresses concerns

EUREKA, Calif. — Beginning Aug. 1, Eureka residents will need to find a new location to recycle certain items. The Humboldt Waste Management Authority will be closing its current recycling center on West Hawthorne Street. The organization said a new recycling center location will open in Eureka in early...
EUREKA, CA
Humboldt County: 2 COVID-related deaths, 4 hospitalized

EUREKA, Calif. — Humboldt County Public Health confirmed two more COVID-19-related deaths in the past week. According to the latest Humboldt County Public Health report, one of the residents was in their 70s and the other was reportedly 80 years old or older. Four residents, all of whom were...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
EPD Searching for Two in Connection With 4th of July Assault

21- year-old Dylan Cody Olivas, arrest warrant for assault by force causing great bodily injury. If you know the current location of Boxell and/or Olivas, call your nearest law enforcement agency. Do not attempt to engage or detain. If you witnessed this event or have any additional information, please contact...
EUREKA, CA

