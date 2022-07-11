Police seize stolen gun from juvenile in Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — An incident in Providence on Sunday led to the arrest of a juvenile and the seizure of a stolen handgun.

According to the police report obtained by 12 News, a patrol officer responded around 8:20 p.m. to reports of a disturbance on the George M. Cohan Boulevard side of the India Point Park pedestrian bridge.

Police said they arrived to find a male running in their direction while holding the waistband of his pants.

The male tried to run, police said, but the officer grabbed him and felt a solid object in his waistband, which was found to be a loaded handgun. Police later learned the firearm was reported stolen out of Providence on June 23.

The suspect, a juvenile from Central Falls, was taken into custody and the case was turned over to the Youth Services Bureau for further investigation.

