ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Providence, RI

Police seize stolen gun from juvenile in Providence

By Steven Matregrano
WPRI 12 News
WPRI 12 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2N77jE_0gbzIEux00

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — An incident in Providence on Sunday led to the arrest of a juvenile and the seizure of a stolen handgun.

According to the police report obtained by 12 News, a patrol officer responded around 8:20 p.m. to reports of a disturbance on the George M. Cohan Boulevard side of the India Point Park pedestrian bridge.

Police said they arrived to find a male running in their direction while holding the waistband of his pants.

RELATED: Shots fired near Providence Place mall

The male tried to run, police said, but the officer grabbed him and felt a solid object in his waistband, which was found to be a loaded handgun. Police later learned the firearm was reported stolen out of Providence on June 23.

The suspect, a juvenile from Central Falls, was taken into custody and the case was turned over to the Youth Services Bureau for further investigation.

ALSO IN PROVIDENCE: Shots fired into jewelry store Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WPRI.com.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
GoLocalProv

Man Shot in Providence — Police Investigating

Providence Police are investigating a shooting in the city overnight. Shortly before 10:30 PM on Wednesday night, police responded to Middle Drive — off of Admiral Street near North Providence — for a report of a shooting. Police said they encountered a large crowd in front of an...
PROVIDENCE, RI
ABC6.com

Providence man sentenced to 45 years after shooting man in city

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Attorney General Peter Neronha said Thursday a Providence man was sentenced to serve up to 25 years in prison after shooting a man in the city last year. The Attorney General’s Office said that on Friday, 20-year-old Nashon Causey plead nolo contendere to assault with...
PROVIDENCE, RI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Central Falls, RI
Providence, RI
Crime & Safety
City
Providence, RI
liveboston617.org

Shooter on a Scooter Escapes Police After Shooting in Dorchester

On July 12, 2022, District B-3 Officers, K-9 and Tactical assets responded to a ShotSpotter activation shortly after midnight in the area of Helen Street and Bernard Street. Upon arrival, Officers did not find the shooter or any victims but they did locate evidence that a shooting had occurred. The...
BOSTON, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George M. Cohan
Turnto10.com

Cranston man put on house arrest after fleeing from crash

WARWICK, R.I. (WJAR) — A Cranston man appeared in court on Wednesday after allegedly taking police on a wild pursuit on Tuesday night. The judge ordered 25-year-old Yohnni Tetreault of Cranston to 90 days of home confident with an additional 90 days of mandatory probation. Tetreault also was given...
CRANSTON, RI
whdh.com

Marblehead woman charged with homicide after fatal farm stand crash

NEWBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - A Marblehead woman faces motor vehicle homicide charges in connection with the death of farm stand worker Susan Sforza Nico, 47, in May. As 7NEWS previously reported, Nico, of Seabrook, New Hampshire, was killed when a car accelerated in reverse at high speed and crashed into the checkout area at Byfield Greenhouses and Garden Center, according to police. A 57-year-old man and an 8-year-old girl were also struck by the car and were hospitalized.
MARBLEHEAD, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Providence Place#The Youth Services Bureau#Nexstar Media Inc
Boston 25 News WFXT

Dorchester man accused of attacking four passengers on Red Line train

BOSTON — Police responded to a report of a man who allegedly attacked multiple people on an MBTA train Wednesday afternoon, according to authorities. Transit Police say at 3:30 p.m., Eugene Wright, 42, of Dorchester, punched, kicked and threatened four passengers on a Red Line train travelling northbound between Ashmont and JFK stations. Officers were met at the JFK platform by alleged victims and witnesses who say the attack was unprovoked and that Wright had thrown a metal bottle at one of the passengers, according to police.
BOSTON, MA
leominsterchamp.com

Armed man engages in standoff with police at Coolidge Park in Fitchburg

FITCHBURG — Facing arrest for allegedly assaulting a woman earlier in the day, a 29-year-old Fitchburg resident held police at bay at Coolidge Park for several hours before surrendering Tuesday night. Fitchburg police charged Justin Sousa with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon causing serious bodily injury. Sousa...
FITCHBURG, MA
iheart.com

Cranston Man Arrested After Striking Cars, Fleeing From Police

Cranston Police say a 25 year old man has been arrested after he allegedly damaged several cars while trying to flee from police. 25 year -old Yohnni Tetreault was being pursued by an undercover officer when he crashed into cars on Lakeside Avenue. Police say that at one point, Tetreault...
CRANSTON, RI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WPRI 12 News

WPRI 12 News

13K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WPRI 12 News on WPRI.com is news, weather and sports coverage you can count on for Rhode Island and southeastern Massachusetts.

 https://wpri.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy