July has started off brutally hot and dry. Record-shattering daily high temperatures have been reached multiple days and there’s really no end in sight to the heat or the lack of rainfall. Up to the end of June, the year 2022 is among the driest on record for Waco with less than an inch of rain in June. That makes 10 consecutive months with below normal precipitation. Waco has seen only 8.85″ of precipitation so far this year, which is -11.58″ below what we normally see by this time in the year. Through July 11, only 1925 (5.71″) and 1971 (6.53″) were drier than 2022.

WACO, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO