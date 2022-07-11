ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

Lacroix joins Griffins

theahl.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Grand Rapids Griffins have signed left wing Cedric Lacroix to a one-year American Hockey League contract. Lacroix played...

theahl.com

Yardbarker

Blackhawks Round Out First Free-Agent Wave With Luke Philp, Brett Seney

The Chicago Blackhawks have made a total of five signings since NHL free agency opened. Beyond the widely reported signings, Kyle Davidson added a pair of lesser-known names. The Blackhawks signed forwards Luke Philp and Brett Seney to two-way contracts. Each player’s deal runs for one year and carries a $750K salary cap hit.
CHICAGO, IL
NHL

Red Wings sign Dominik Kubalik to two-year contract

DETROIT - The Detroit Red Wings today signed left wing Dominik Kubalik to a two-year contract with an average annual value of $2.5 million. Kubalik, 26, has spent the last three seasons with the Chicago Blackhawks, totaling 116 points (62-54-116) and 50 penalty minutes in 202 games. The 6-foot-2, 179-pound winger finished among the team leaders last season with 15 goals (5th), 17 assists (T7th), 32 points (7th) and 161 shots (4th) in 78 games. During his first campaign with the Blackhawks and first pro season in North America in 2019-20, Kubalik led all NHL rookies with 30 goals, recording 46 points (30-16-46), 16 penalty minutes and plus-two rating in 68 games en route to being named a finalist for the Calder Memorial Trophy and a member of the NHL All-Rookie Team. He also went on to chip in eight points (4-4-8) in nine postseason games for Chicago during his rookie season.
DETROIT, MI
Red Wings sign center Andrew Copp to five-year contract

Copp, 28, split the 2021-22 season between the New York Rangers and Winnipeg Jets, setting career-highs in goals (21), assists (32), points (53) and average time on ice (19:11) while showing a plus-15 rating and 16 penalty minutes in 72 games. The 6-foot-1, 208-pound center recorded 18 points (8-10-18), a plus-13 rating and eight penalty minutes in 16 regular-season games after being acquired by the Rangers from the Jets at the trade deadline on March 21. Additionally, Copp notched 14 points (6-8-14) in 20 Stanley Cup Playoff contests as the Rangers reached the Eastern Conference Final, falling to the Tampa Bay Lightning in six games.
DETROIT, MI
NBC Sports

Capitals sign backup goalie Charlie Lindgren to three-year deal

After moving on from both Vitek Vanecek and Ilya Samsonov, the Capitals’ have a new tandem between the pipes to roll with. The Capitals made their second move in net Wednesday and signed Charlie Lindgren to a three-year, $3.3 million deal as the team filled its needs in net for the summer.
WASHINGTON, DC
Yardbarker

New York Rangers trade Patrik Nemeth, sign goalie Louis Domingue

The New York Rangers were able to trade defenseman Patrik Nemeth and his entire cap hit off the books to the Arizona Coyotes. After opting not to buy Nemeth out on Tuesday, the Rangers were able to shed his entire $2.5 million cap hit for two seasons but at a cost. GM Chris Drury has to add a second round pick in 2025, plus a conditional pick that will either be a second round pick in 2024 or 2026.
GLENDALE, AZ
Daniel Lacroix
Yardbarker

Blackhawks Name Anders Sorensen Head Coach of Rockford IceHogs

One day after the Chicago Blackhawks finalized their 2022-23 coaching staff, their AHL affiliate named a permanent bench boss. The Rockford IceHogs will stick with Anders Sorensen as their head coach. Derek King, the IceHogs’ head coach entering last season, jumped up from Rockford to run the Blackhawks’ bench after...
ROCKFORD, IL
NHL

Red Wings sign Austin Czarnik and Matt Luff

Czarnik, 29, spent time with the New York Islanders and Seattle Kraken during the 2021-22 campaign. The 5-foot-9, 170-pound center had five points in 11 games with the Islanders, along with two assists in six appearances for the Kraken. He also suited up in 38 games with the AHL's Bridgeport Islanders last season and posted 37 points (14-23-37) and eight penalty minutes, in addition to 10 points (3-7-10) and a plus-three rating in six Calder Cup Playoff games. Czarnik was signed as an undrafted free agent by the Boston Bruins on March 31, 2015 and has played in parts of six seasons with the Bruins, Calgary Flames, Islanders and Kraken, recording 45 points (15-30-45) and 20 penalty minutes in 142 games since 2016-17. He also picked up 225 points (81-144-225), a plus-27 rating and 86 penalty minutes in 227 AHL games with Providence Bruins, Stockton Heat and Bridgeport. Czarnik led all AHL rookies with 61 points (20-41-61) in 68 games during the 2015-16 season and represented Providence at the 2018 AHL All-Star Classic.
DETROIT, MI
NHL

Canadiens submit qualifying offers to five players

MONTREAL -- Montreal Canadiens general manager Kent Hughes announced on Monday that the club submitted qualifying offers to five players. The offers were made to forwards Kirby Dach, Nate Schnarr and Joel Teasdale, as well as to goaltenders Samuel Montembeault and Cayden Primeau. In 70 games this season with the...
NHL
NHL

Sharks Announce Changes to the Team Hockey Operations Staff

SAN JOSE, CA - San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) General Manager Mike Grier announced the following changes to the team's hockey operations department. Longtime NHL veteran Doug Weight has been hired as a hockey operations advisor. In this role reporting directly to Grier, Weight will collaborate with the Sharks general manager on player personnel, player acquisitions, drafting and development.
SAN JOSE, CA

