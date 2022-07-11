Fire at Target store in Dover intentionally set

OCEAN CITY, Md.- A pedestrian had to be rushed to the hospital after being struck by a truck late Wednesday night on the Harry W. Kelley Memorial Bridge into Ocean City. Maryland State Police said that at around 8 p.m. 33-year-old Daniel Joseph Hicken of Bishopville, Md. was attempting to cross the westbound lanes of Rt. 50 from the westbound pedestrian walkway. While attempting to cross, he was hit in lane one of westbound Rt. 50 by a 1997 Chevrolet truck driven by 19-year-old Anthony Capriotti Jr. of Levittown, Pa.

OCEAN CITY, MD ・ 18 HOURS AGO