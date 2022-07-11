ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dover, DE

Fire at Target store in Dover intentionally set

By Mike Phillips
WDEL 1150AM
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Dover Police Department and the Dover Fire Marshal's Office said the fire at the Target store off of Route 13 on Sunday night...

Pat Gilliss
3d ago

What is wrong with people! How sad that someone is so ugly in their heart they would set a store on fire! Dear Jesus, help those who’s job are now lost, that need to buy food for their children. Help this that need to pay car payments, and house payments and rent! Help them to find the ones that did this! I ask in Jesus Name, amen

Dover, DE
Dover, DE
