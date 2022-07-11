ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Lemp Mansion celebrates its 45th anniversary

KMOX News Radio
KMOX News Radio
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pEeuU_0gbzHfaf00
Photo credit Kevin Killeen/KMOX

A big bash is planned at the Lemp Mansion this weekend. The allegedly haunted home of beer baron William Lemp is celebrating its 45th anniversary as a restaurant. Owner Paul Pointer said the mansion has lots of draws for people.

"Because of the haunted history and the spectacular Lemp-related history to lager beer, you'll have kids that are interested and then people that just want to come down enjoy the food and experience spending the night here," he said.

And, Pointer said he has personal proof of ghosts on the premises.

"The other day -- about a week ago -- I actually saw one walk through the front hallway," he said. "And I absolutely saw the back of one of the workers -- I thought -- walk in the other room. I was talking to her and when I walked in the room expecting to see her, no one was there. And I was just chilled to my bone."

Pointer said the Lemp Mansion also draws customers interested in brewery history and the food. Their most popular item through the years has been the all-you-can-eat fried chicken dinner every Sunday, and they are also known for upscale items such as Beef Wellington and French cuisine.

A free open house to celebrate the Lemp Mansion anniversary is set for this Saturday, July 16 from 11 in the morning to 3 in the afternoon.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
feastmagazine.com

The best food and drink events in St. Louis this weekend: July 15-17

Sample some local peaches, hop on a brewery tour or spend a magical date night at The Shaved Duck this weekend. “Experience a taste of North St. Louis culture in a unique way. This festival is free to the public.” Located at Crown Square Plaza in Old North St. Louis. From 1pm to 7pm.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
stljewishlight.org

Local Jewish chef and his daughter launch “Pizza For a Purpose”

Tzedakah is the Hebrew word for philanthropy and charity. But, tzedakah is much more than giving money, tzedakah is meant to build trusting relationships and includes contributions of time, effort, and insight. That is the idea behind “Pizza For a Purpose” the summer dining initiative and the brainchild of local Jewish restauranteur, Executive Chef Andrew Simon and his daughter Lyla.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2Now

Randi Naughton surprised with Good Neighbor Award

ST. LOUIS – FOX 2’s Randi Naughton was recognized for her 30 years of serving St. Louis Thursday morning. Cool Down St. Louis is an organization that focuses on helping vulnerable and low-income families avoid heat-related illnesses and death. Both Cool Down St. Louis and some FOX 2 colleagues presented Naughton the Good Neighbor Award on the Lakeside Renovation & Design Weather Deck. Naughton shared her appreciation and explained that retirement won’t stop her from supporting.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Food & Drinks
Local
Missouri Restaurants
Local
Saint Louis, MO Lifestyle
City
Saint Louis, MO
Local
Saint Louis, MO Food & Drinks
City
Wellington, MO
Local
Saint Louis, MO Restaurants
Local
Missouri Lifestyle
The Telegraph

Dashboard Dining: Bobby's bound homecoming weekend

MARYVILLE — Saturday was a beautiful day for Bobby's Frozen Custard. It's that time in the summer when ice cream or custard is almost a daily must! Going for custard is slightly healthier, nutritionists generally agree. After running an errand for eyeglasses with Steve, one of my nearest and dearest, it was time for a summer visit to Bobby's at 2525 N. Center St./Route 159, in Maryville.
MARYVILLE, IL
RFT (Riverfront Times)

Startup Evolution St. Louis Falls Weeks Behind on Payroll

After a job search last year, seamstress Rebecca Leon found a position that checked all her boxes. A job at Evolution St. Louis advertised competitive pay and health insurance — rare finds in the garment industry. She applied for the job and got it in September. Everything seemed fine...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beer#Food Drink#The Lemp Mansion#French
tncontentexchange.com

July 14, 1954: The hottest day St. Louis has ever seen

ST. LOUIS • The sun rose hard and glaring on Wednesday, July 14, 1954. The temperature already was 85 degrees at 7 a.m. It broke 100 before noon and kept climbing. The city's streets and old brick buildings, many with tar-slathered flat roofs, already were baked by a sudden but withering heat spell in its fourth day. It was 110 degrees on Monday, 103 on Tuesday. The forecast for July 14 was 105.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
timesnewspapers.com

Honey Bee’s To Open Store On Kirkwood Rd.

Kirkwood Farmers’ Market favorite Honey Bee’s Biscuits + Good Eats will soon open a brick-and-mortar shop in downtown Kirkwood. The business is taking over the space formerly occupied by Club Taco at the intersection of Kirkwood Road and East Jefferson Avenue. Couple Mike and Meredith Shadwick started the...
KIRKWOOD, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
FOX2Now

St. Louis-founded Goedeker’s to rebrand under new name

ST. LOUIS – Goedeker’s, a St. Louis-founded retailer of household appliances and furniture, will rebrand under a new name after decades of business. The company announced it will soon operate under the brand name “Polished,” according to a news release. The change is expected by the end of the year, possibly as soon as July 22.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
advantagenews.com

Alton grocery store struggling

Schwegel’s Market at Alby and 9th Streets in Alton has been a fixture there since 1997, but the owner says the last couple of years have been hard on the business. Currently dealing with road construction making it a challenge for customers to get to their building, Mike Schwegel tells The Big Z at the beginning of the pandemic sales weren’t too bad, but things slowed the longer it went on.
ALTON, IL
FOX2Now

$3.5M mansion showcases contemporary charm just outside Downtown Clayton

CLAYTON, Mo. – A spacious mansion located just north of Downtown Clayton fits a lot of contemporary charm on just over a quarter of an acre of land. 7747 Maryland Avenue sits on the other side of the line dividing downtown and the rest of Clayton. The front of the home faces the Clayton Post Office and provides additional views of downtown. Don’t be fooled by the view from the sidewalk, with its double garage and symmetrical facade. The backyard is an oasis from the hustle and bustle; a sprawling yard of brick, stone, and greenery. It’s like a secret for the homeowners and guests – one with a fire and built-in grill!
CLAYTON, MO
The Telegraph

Granite City eyes $2.2M project

A new entertainment area, including a concert venue, is planned for downtown Granite City, Granite City Mayor Mike Parkinson said the new arts and entertainment area would be known as The District and would include a new performance venue called The Mill at 1311 20th St., formerly the site of the Niedringhaus United Methodist Church.
GRANITE CITY, IL
KMOX News Radio

Volunteers liven up Downtown barricades with paint

What was supposed to be temporary concrete barricades in Downtown St. Louis have now been painted with an artisitic design, suggesting they may be around for a while. City planners who put up the barricades months ago wanted to prevent this sort of thing. They were installed to prevent people from parking and loitering. But now, with design by a local artist and some help from volunteers, they're bringing some color to Downtown.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOX News Radio

KMOX News Radio

Saint Louis, MO
9K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from St. Louis.

 https://www.audacy.com/kmox

Comments / 0

Community Policy