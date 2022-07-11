Lemp Mansion celebrates its 45th anniversary

Photo credit Kevin Killeen/KMOX

A big bash is planned at the Lemp Mansion this weekend. The allegedly haunted home of beer baron William Lemp is celebrating its 45th anniversary as a restaurant. Owner Paul Pointer said the mansion has lots of draws for people.

"Because of the haunted history and the spectacular Lemp-related history to lager beer, you'll have kids that are interested and then people that just want to come down enjoy the food and experience spending the night here," he said.

And, Pointer said he has personal proof of ghosts on the premises.

"The other day -- about a week ago -- I actually saw one walk through the front hallway," he said. "And I absolutely saw the back of one of the workers -- I thought -- walk in the other room. I was talking to her and when I walked in the room expecting to see her, no one was there. And I was just chilled to my bone."

Pointer said the Lemp Mansion also draws customers interested in brewery history and the food. Their most popular item through the years has been the all-you-can-eat fried chicken dinner every Sunday, and they are also known for upscale items such as Beef Wellington and French cuisine.

A free open house to celebrate the Lemp Mansion anniversary is set for this Saturday, July 16 from 11 in the morning to 3 in the afternoon.