ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

No Bond in Alleged Mass Shooting Plan

Newsradio WRVA
Newsradio WRVA
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tEIXq_0gbzHQIe00

By DENISE LAVOIE and SARAH RANKIN, Associated Press

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Two men charged in connection with what police have said was a thwarted Fourth of July mass shooting in Richmond, Virginia , were ordered held without bond Monday during brief court hearings that produced no new details about the alleged plot.

Rolman Balcarcel Ac, 38, and Julio Alvarado-Dubon, 52, both from Guatemala, were each arrested on a single charge of possession of a firearm by a non-U.S. citizen after Richmond police said they received a call from a concerned citizen who said he overheard a conversation indicating there was an attack being planned on an Independence Day celebration in the capital city.

Authorities have said both men are in the U.S. illegally.

After receiving the tip, police seized two assault rifles, a handgun and hundreds of rounds of ammunition from the Richmond home the two men shared.

In a search warrant affidavit, a Richmond detective said the tipster told police that Balcarcel was planning the attack and showed him three guns on June 21. The tipster also said Balcarcel has connections to the Los Zetas drug cartel, which operates in Mexico and the U.S.

Balcarcel's attorney, Samuel Simpson V, said Monday that he would be “very surprised” if Balcarcel Ac and Alvarado-Dubon were planning a mass shooting.

“It's my understanding that these guys are from Guatemala and they're just here to work," Simpson said.

Simpson also expressed skepticism about the claim that Balcarcel is connected to Los Zetas. “That's a non sequitur to me. That's not a Guatemalan thing,” he said.

Simpson acknowledged that he has not been able to talk to Balcarcel yet and that he does not know yet what evidence police have.

The search warrant affidavit says that after police received the tip, they contacted Homeland Security, then went to a home in Richmond, where Alvarado-Dubon answered the door and allowed them to come inside.

Detective Michael Kiniri wrote that a second man appeared and provided a Colorado identification with the name “Rolman A. Balcarcel AC.” The affidavit said Balcarcel had two Colorado driver’s licenses, a Guatemala ID and a Mexico ID. An agent from Homeland Security Investigations determined that Balcarcel Ac has had two previous deportations, the affidavit states.

Both men have been held in local jails since their arrests, although a bond of $15,000 was set last week for Alvarado-Dubon.

Prosecutors had initially appealed the bond decision. But when Alvarado-Dubon appeared in Richmond Circuit Court Monday for a hearing, his attorney told the judge he agreed with prosecutors that the bond decision should be revoked because of a pending immigration detainer, a notice that the Department of Homeland Security issues to inform law enforcement agencies that ICE plans to take custody of someone.

Alvarado-Dubon's attorney declined to comment after the brief hearing, during which there was no mention of the weapons charge or alleged plot.

Balcarcel was arraigned Monday via a video feed; he will also continue to be held without bond. An immigration detainer also has been lodged against him.

During a news conference last week, Richmond police Chief Gerald Smith said the tipster said the attack was planned for the Dogwood Dell Amphitheater, where an annual fireworks show is held. Smith said police have not identified any motive for the alleged plot.

The announcement from Richmond police that they had thwarted an attack came on July 6, two days after a gunman opened fire from a rooftop during a Fourth of July parade in the affluent Chicago suburb of Highland Park, killing seven people and injuring more than three dozen.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press . All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Virginia Mercury

Road rage and highway shootings are on the rise. But why?

We’ve been a cantankerous, rude, anxious bunch over the past 2 1/2 years, ever since the pandemic consumed us. That’s understandable – and not exactly news. What is news, and dangerous for anyone driving along highways in Virginia, are the number of shootings and other road-rage incidents plaguing those trips. We’re taking our personal traumas and stress out on anyone who gets within striking distance.
RICHMOND, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
Richmond, VA
Crime & Safety
State
Virginia State
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
City
Richmond, VA
NBC12

Richmond FBI: Human trafficking cases rising in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -The FBI Richmond Division has seen an uptick in human and sex trafficking cases across Virginia. The division mentioned that these cases are happening everywhere, from hotels to highways. Most sex trafficking victims are U.S. citizens, whereas most labor trafficking victims are non-US citizens, according to the...
RICHMOND, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guatemala#Drug Cartel#Mass Shooting#Guns#Violent Crime#Associated Press#The U S Balcarcel
WRIC - ABC 8News

Virginia man killed in Goochland crash on I-64

GOOCHLAND COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A 28-year-old Virginia man was killed Wednesday morning in a single-vehicle crash in Goochland County. Denzel T. Jones, a Buckingham County resident, was driving on the exit ramp from Interstate-64 east to Shannon Hill Road when he ran off the road, overcorrected and then struck a tree, according to Virginia State Police.
GOOCHLAND COUNTY, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
rvamag.com

Black Pride RVA 2022 Is In Full Swing!

Five years ago, Black Pride RVA became the first Black LGBTQ event in the state of Virginia. Created and hosted by Us Giving Richmond Connections (UGRC), Black Pride RVA came into being in order to celebrate the unique intersection of identities experienced by all Black LGBTQ people, to promote equality for Black LGBTQ people within the broader Richmond community, and to work towards health equity for the Black LGBTQ community of Richmond and Virginia.
RICHMOND, VA
foxrichmond.com

1 dead, 2 injured in shooting at Richmond store

Jul. 12, 2022 — RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A man is dead, and two others are injured following a shooting in Richmond, police said. Officers were called around 8:30 p.m. to the James Food Store along Broad Rock Boulevard on July 11. The Richmond Police Department said one man...
RICHMOND, VA
cbs19news

Fluvanna County looking for stolen heavy machinery

FLUVANNA COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- On July 6 at around 8:45 a.m., deputies responded to the area of James Madison Highway and Bremo Road in reference to a larceny of a Roadhog RH2460 Cold Planer that was stolen from the side of the road. The vehicle was stolen between...
FLUVANNA COUNTY, VA
NBC12

Police search for man suspected of robbing 7-Eleven with gun

HOPEWELL, Va. (WWBT) - Hopewell police are investigating an armed robbery that happened at a 7-Eleven on Tuesday. Officers were called to the convenience store along Oaklawn Boulevard for the report of a robbery. Police said a man came into the store, showed a firearm and demanded money from the...
HOPEWELL, VA
emporiaindependentmessenger.com

19-Year-Old Caught in Gun Crossfire and Killed

Toni Charmaine Knight, 19, of Dinwiddie County, was pronounced dead on the scene when police arrived at the 100 block of Perry Street at around 12:15 p.m. on Saturday, July 2. Knight along with two of her nieces were just returning to her home from grocery shopping officers said at Artist Space Lofts along Perry Street with her two young nieces when a group of gunmen opened fire. Knight got caught in the crossfire and a bullet struck her in the chest, killing her. Knight’s 12-year-old niece was also grazed by a bullet, but her injury was non-life threatening.
DINWIDDIE COUNTY, VA
Newsradio WRVA

Newsradio WRVA

Richmond, VA
698
Followers
565
Post
108K+
Views
ABOUT

All news, talk and all that matters to you in the Richmond region, plus 24-hour traffic updates, weather & more. Listen to Newsradio 1140 & 96.1 WRVA on the Audacy app.

 https://www.audacy.com/newsradiowrva

Comments / 0

Community Policy