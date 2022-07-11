Trailer fire closes lanes on Courtney Campbell Causeway

(Courtesy of the Clearwater Police Department)

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) — The westbound lanes on the Courtney Campbell Causeway are reopened after a trailer fire closed lanes Monday afternoon.

Pictures from Clearwater police showed a completely burned trailer that they said caused the closure. It is a total loss.

According to CPD, the 20-foot trailer was used as a work station by a gutter installer. The driver noticed there was a problem while they were driving so they pulled off the road to detach the trailer from the vehicle.

Police said it started after a tire blew out and sparked the fire on the trailer.

(Courtesy of the Clearwater Police Department)

Police said no injuries were reported.

Drivers are asked to consider an alternate route.