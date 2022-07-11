Springfield woman dies after Saturday crash

Credit: Getty Images

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – One person died after a three-car crash on Saturday in Springfield.

The Springfield Police Department responded to a crash at the intersection of Grant Ave and Lynn Street on July 9, at about 11:34 pm. Police said 51-year-old Lana Reed of Springfield died at a hospital after the crash. Reed’s next of kin was notified, police said.

A 2000 Chevy was traveling south on Grant Ave. when it entered the center turn lane to pass a 2014 Nissan. The Chevy hit a 2005 Volswagen head-on, causing both vehicles to spin. The Chevy then collided with the Nissan, which ran off the road.

The driver and two passengers of the Chevy were taken by ambulance to a hospital, where Reed later died.

Officers are continuing to investigate the crash, but at this time the driver of the Chevy has not been charged.