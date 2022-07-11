ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MO

Springfield woman dies after Saturday crash

By Emilee Kuschel
KOLR10 News
KOLR10 News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fDYmm_0gbzEv0K00
Credit: Getty Images

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – One person died after a three-car crash on Saturday in Springfield.

The Springfield Police Department responded to a crash at the intersection of Grant Ave and Lynn Street on July 9, at about 11:34 pm. Police said 51-year-old Lana Reed of Springfield died at a hospital after the crash. Reed’s next of kin was notified, police said.

A 2000 Chevy was traveling south on Grant Ave. when it entered the center turn lane to pass a 2014 Nissan. The Chevy hit a 2005 Volswagen head-on, causing both vehicles to spin. The Chevy then collided with the Nissan, which ran off the road.

The driver and two passengers of the Chevy were taken by ambulance to a hospital, where Reed later died.

Officers are continuing to investigate the crash, but at this time the driver of the Chevy has not been charged.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KOLR10 News

Springfield victim identified in single-vehicle crash

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Springfield police have released the identity of a fatal car crash victim that happened on July 1, 2022. Naomi Murray, 80, of Springfield, died on July 6, from her injuries sustained in a single-vehicle crash earlier this month. On July 1, 2022, police responded to a single-vehicle crash around 1:39 p.m. in […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KTTS

Woman, 80, Dies After Her SUV Hit House

(KTTS News) — Springfield Police say a woman who was hurt after her SUV hit a house on July 1 has died. Naomi Murray from Springfield was 80. Police say she drove through the intersection of Downing and Fremont, hit a utility pole, and then a house. She died...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KTLO

Area man injured in motorcycle accident

An Ozark County man was injured Wednesday in a motorcycle crash. The accident sent 65-year-old Mark Lowrey of Theodosia to a Springfield hospital with what the Missouri State Highway Patrol termed moderate injuries. According to the crash report, Lowrey was riding the motorcycle on Choctaw Circle in Theodosia when he...
OZARK COUNTY, MO
KOLR10 News

Fire breaks out at Viking Apartments

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A fire broke out at the Viking Apartments complex early this morning, displacing around 30 people. The fire happened around 4 a.m. today, July 14. The fire affected 12 apartments in total. The Red Cross responded to the scene to help those who were displaced as the Springfield Fire Department took care […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Accidents
City
Springfield, MO
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
Springfield, MO
Cars
Springfield, MO
Accidents
Missouri State
Missouri Cars
Springfield, MO
Crime & Safety
ksgf.com

Injuries Reported After Springfield Apartment Fire

(KTTS News) — Several injuries have been reported after a fire this morning at the Viking Apartments in the 1700-block of South Luster in Springfield. KY3 reports that the fire started just after 3:30 Thursday morning. The fire was on the third floor, affecting 12 apartments. The second and...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Hollister man dies in head on collision in Taney County, Missouri

TANEY COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - A man from Hollister is dead after a head-on collision in Taney County on Wednesday afternoon. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, it happened just before 4 p.m. at Highway 160 and Homestead Acres Road near Walnut Shade. Investigators say 31-year-old Kenneth Tillman’s car slid all over the road, and then hit another vehicle head-on.
TANEY COUNTY, MO
KTTS

Springfield Bomb Squad Searched Vehicle Wednesday

The Springfield Fire Department’s Bomb Squad searched a stolen car Wednesday for possible explosives on the parking lot of the main post office on Chestnut Expressway. Massachusetts authorities told police a fugitive might be in the area and might have explosives. Police spotted him around 2 PM. Traffic was...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Chevy
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Car overturns just east of Joplin city limits

NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. — About 2:30 p.m. Thursday tipsters alerted us to an overturned car on FF/East 32nd, just east of the Joplin City limits. The area is very close to jurisdiction lines. Three departments were dispatched Duenweg Fire (arrived, secured scene, left) Joplin Fire was alerted however it was in the Diamond Fire District.
JOPLIN, MO
KTTS

Victim Identified In Deadly Crash Saturday In Springfield

(KTTS News) — Springfield Police have identified a woman who died in a crash Saturday night at Grant and Lynn. Lana Reed, 51, from Springfield was a passenger in a Chevy Monte Carlo. Police say she died when the driver of the car went into the center turn lane...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Fire damages Branson’s Dutton Theater

BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - Firefighters worked a two alarm fire at a Branson theater. Firefighters responded to a report of a commercial structure fire at the Dutton Theater on West 76 Country Boulevard just before 7:00 Wednesday night. Firefighters discovered a trash can burned with fire extending upwards in a...
BRANSON, MO
KOLR10 News

Bomb scare suspect ID’ed, in custody

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The man driving a stolen car that was checked for explosives in Springfield Wednesday is being held in the Greene County Jail as a fugitive from another state. Logan Scott, 25, is also being held on suspicion of tampering with a vehicle after he was arrested in the car stolen from Massachusetts. […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Nissan
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Cars
933kwto.com

New Details Emerge in Fatal Motorcycle Crash in Springfield

In a press release from the Springfield Police Department, new details, including the name of the victim, have been released regarding a fatal crash in Springfield over the weekend. According to police, they responded to the area of Kearney and Robberson Sunday night and found a vehicle unable to operate....
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Serious accident closed US-160 and Northview in Nixa Wednesday night

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating a serious accident in Nixa. It happened about 9:30 pm at the intersection of US-160 and Northview. The investigation shut down northbound and southbound traffic on 160 for about two hours. The accident involved at least two vehicles at...
NIXA, MO
ksgf.com

Fatal Motorcycle Crash On Kearney Street

(KTTS News) — One person is dead after a motorcycle crash Sunday night in Springfield. Police say the rider died after they lost control of the bike and it ran off the road. KY3 says it happened in the 300 block of East Kearney.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Man in custody after stopping traffic near Collins, MO

BOLIVAR, Mo. – A man has been taken into custody after an employee at Stephens Pharmacy/Southside Medical Center called police saying the man was acting suspiciously. At about 7 am, an employee was going into work when she noticed a man in a white truck who seemed out of place. She approached him, and he […]
COLLINS, MO
KTTS

Robbery Suspect In Custody After Standoff On Highway 13

(KTTS News) — The suspect in an attempted pharmacy robbery in Bolivar has been taken into custody. The Highway Patrol says a trooper stopped the man’s pickup on Highway 13 near 310th road, but he would not get out of the vehicle. He was arrested before 11 a.m.
BOLIVAR, MO
KOLR10 News

KOLR10 News

17K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news website covering news, weather, and sport stories in southwest Missouri, https://www.ozarksfirst.com/

 https://www.ozarksfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy