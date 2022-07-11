ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

Does Fruit Really Ripen Faster in a Brown Paper Bag?

HowStuffWorks
HowStuffWorks
 3 days ago

Whether or not you are a fruit aficionado, you've probably heard that you should keep unripened fruit in a brown paper bag to speed up the ripening process. But do paper bags really help fruit ripen? And if so, how?. The answer depends on the fruit. It's Not the...

recipes.howstuffworks.com

Comments / 0

Related
Health Digest

The Worst Drink For Your Liver May Surprise You

Liver disease comes in many forms and can have serious complications. For example, hepatitis B is a major risk factor for cirrhosis and cancer, warns the American Liver Foundation. Heavy drinkers, on the other hand, are at high risk of fatty liver disease. What's more, about 8,000 women and 16,000 men in the U.S. die from liver cancer each year. Excessive alcohol use can cause or worsen these problems, but your diet and lifestyle play a role, too.
FOOD & DRINKS
HowStuffWorks

The Cone Snail Is a Slow, but Highly Venomous, Predator

In the "Jurassic Park" sequel "The Lost World: Jurassic Park," the Lindstradt air gun is a weapon that shoots a dart containing "enhanced venom" from the cone snail (Conus purpurascens), which the movie purports to be the most powerful neurotoxin in the world. The gun is used to kill or paralyze dinosaurs, of course.
WILDLIFE
HowStuffWorks

The Ancient Swedish Vallhund Dog Was Almost Lost to History

The Swedish Vallhund is a friendly, high-energy breed that loves to play and is great with kids. Wikimedia Commons (CC By 3.0) They're fearless and fun, but also affectionate; what's not to love about the Swedish Vallhund? Fur, maybe. This loveable and ancient breed has a thick double coat, with an undercoat that sheds twice a year in some climates. Other than swimming in fur for two weeks out of 52 each year, this ancient breed is remarkably easy to maintain, has few health issues and comes with quite a history.
ANIMALS
HowStuffWorks

What Does Space Smell Like?

We all know space is empty, right? Most of space is completely absent of anything – not dust, not planets nor sun, not even air. So, why do many of the people who've been to space and spent time in it report that space has a smell?. It turns...
ASTRONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fruit#Ripening#Paper Bag#Oranges#Plastic Bags
HowStuffWorks

Can Viruses Make You Smell More Attractive to Mosquitoes?

Mosquitoes are the world's deadliest animal. Over 1 million deaths per year are attributed to mosquito-borne diseases, including malaria, yellow fever, dengue fever, Zika and chikungunya fever. How mosquitoes seek out and feed on their hosts are important factors in how a virus circulates in nature. Mosquitoes spread diseases by...
SCIENCE
HowStuffWorks

Do Fish Sleep?

It's a token memory of childhood — that time every year at your school's fundraiser festival where you play a game to win a prize goldfish. You carry it home suspended in a clear plastic bag while your parents silently wonder how long it will last. A few days...
WILDLIFE
HowStuffWorks

How to Clean White Shoes: 4 Totally Tested Methods

Nothing looks sharper than bright white shoes, but it can be a real trial to keep them that way. Especially when your white shoes face everyday threats like mud puddles, pollen and regular old dirt. While some people only shop for bargain white shoes, others drop serious money on theirs....
WHITE, GA
HowStuffWorks

Why No Fish Wants a Tongue-eating Parasitic Louse in its Mouth

Parasite got your tongue? This white trevally has had its tongue eaten by a parasitic louse, Cymothoa exigua. Shutterstock. We are not predisposed to think well of parasites, but not all organisms that freeload off others are created equal. For instance, some parasites steal food that others have gathered, some force other animals to raise their babies, and some just use other organisms for locomotion. However, some parasites slowly kill, suck the life force from or even control the minds and actions of their hosts. It is very unusual, however, for a parasite to ingest and then replace one of its host's body parts, but, hey, this is a big, weird world and evolution has dabbled in a little bit of everything.
WILDLIFE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
HowStuffWorks

Butter Coffee: Fad or 'Bulletproof' Breakfast?

In one of the first scenes of the Hulu original series "The Old Man," title character Dan Chase, played by veteran actor Jeff Bridges, talks on the phone while making himself a cup of coffee. He swipes a huge hunk of butter off a butter dish, plops it into his coffee and stirs. Wait, what? I, for one, hit the rewind button. Did he just dump butter in his coffee? Yes, as a matter of fact, he did.
FOOD & DRINKS
Real Simple

Bottleneck Bangs Are Taking Salons by Storm—Here's How to Style Them

We've seen side bangs, blunt bags, and curtain bangs—the latest trend in the fringe department is bottleneck bangs, and we're kind of obsessed.. Not only are they universally flattering, they're also easy to style (read: great for bang beginners). Below, we've asked two hairstylists to explain everything you need to know about rocking bottleneck bangs.
HAIR CARE
HowStuffWorks

HowStuffWorks

Atlanta, GA
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
232K+
Views
ABOUT

HowStuffWorks explains thousands of topics, ranging from the flu to black holes to conspiracy theories, with video and illustrations so you can learn how everything works.

 https://www.howstuffworks.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy