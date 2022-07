The Ministry of Culture of Saudi Arabia will launch a new annual competition called the Kingdom Photography Award. With a pool of Saudi riyal of 400,000 ($106,550), the prize will be given into several categories, and the first edition will focus on the coastal city of Al Wajh. The Professional Grant will be open to established international photographres who can submit work in three categories: underwater photography, coastal photography, and urban environment. The Discovery Competition will be open to emerging photographers from Saudi Arabia, from which 21 finalists will be chosen. All of the winners will then travel to Al Wajh to take photographs of the city that will form the basis of an exhibition. Applications for the competition are open until July 28.

PHOTOGRAPHY ・ 10 HOURS AGO