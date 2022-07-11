Walter Mier, 83, of Spirit Lake

Okoboji, IA (KICD)– It is looking like the reconstruction project on Highway 71 through the Iowa Great Lakes Area is not going to be started this year as originally planned. The project that involves closing several sections of road for a period of time was originally set to begin this Fall but the Iowa Department of Transportation pushed that back a bit after the single bid for the work came in well above the engineer’s estimate.

OKOBOJI, IA ・ 12 HOURS AGO