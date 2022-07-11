Walter Mier, 83, of Spirit Lake

Private graveside services for 88-year-old Rose Alger of Spencer will be Monday, July 18th, with a public Celebration of Life to follow at 1:30 p.m. at the Bentena Room at Grace United Methodist Church in Spencer. Visitation will be Sunday from 2-4 p.m. at the funeral home. Warner Funeral Home...
Graveside services for 69-year-old Gloria Bredehoeft of Brookings, Oregon, formerly of Emmetsburg, will be Saturday, July 16th, at 11 a.m. at Evergreen Cemetery in Emmetsburg. Martin-Mattice Funeral Home in Emmetsburg is in charge of the arrangements.
Services for 63-year-old Richard “Rich” Kelly of Emmetsburg will be Saturday, July 16th, at 10:30 a.m. at Holy Family Catholic Church in Emmetsburg with burial at St. John’s Catholic Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday from 4-7 p.m. at the funeral home. Martin-Mattice Funeral Home in Emmetsburg is...
Jackson County, MN (KICD)– Two people from Spirit Lake were seriously hurt in a motorcycle crash on Highway 86 just north of the Iowa border Wednesday evening. The Minnesota State Patrol says 85-year-old Duane Kiner was southbound in Minneota Township around 6:30 when the bike left road and entered the ditch.
Police car with emergency siren at night. 3D rendered illustration. An Iowa pair was critically injured in a motorcycle crash in Jackson County Wednesday evening. The crash happened at 6:30 p.m. on Highway 86 near 715th St in Minneota Township, just north of the Iowa border. The Minnesota State Patrol...
Spencer, IA (KICD)– The square outside the Clay County Courthouse will be the place to be for food and entertainment for the next several Thursdays as Mainstreet Market makes it return for the summer. Art Alliance member Nancy Naeve tells KICD News the tradition has been ongoing for a...
ORANGE CITY—Two Orange City residents were cited about 2:25 a.m. Wednesday, July 13, on a charge of first-offense trespassing. The citing of 22-year-old Dylan Lane Johnson and 18-year-old Cadence Makayla De Jong stemmed from them being on Landsmeer Golf Club property in Orange City after regular business hours and without permission, according to the Orange City Police Department.
Milford, IA (KICD) — With the race on to establish RV parks in the Iowa Great Lakes before zoning laws can be established, the Milford city council has instructed their planning board to recommend changes within 60 days. Mayor Steve Anderson had WANTED a moratorium on RV parks within...
Sibley, IA (KICD)– The City of Sibley has a new City Manager but she is no stranger to the community itself. Susan Sembach has been the City Clerk for the last five years after beginning her career in Clay County. Sembach says her main goal with her new combined...
Spencer, IA (KICD)– The City of Spencer has plans in place to apply another round of mosquito application beginning Tuesday evening. Weather permitting, the application will begin around 8:00 on the north side of town with the south side of town being sprayed Wednesday. Additional information on products being...
Okoboji, IA (KICD)– It is looking like the reconstruction project on Highway 71 through the Iowa Great Lakes Area is not going to be started this year as originally planned. The project that involves closing several sections of road for a period of time was originally set to begin this Fall but the Iowa Department of Transportation pushed that back a bit after the single bid for the work came in well above the engineer’s estimate.
SHELDON—A 60-year-old Jackson, MN, man received minor injuries in a one-vehicle crash about 6:05 p.m. Tuesday, July 5, on the Highway 60 expressway near McKinley Avenue south of Sheldon. Jerome Emil Haskin was driving east when his 2020 Kenworth semi and trailer encountered significant straight-line winds that the National...
Storm Lake, IA (KICD) — A Storm Lake man has been sentenced for Attempted Murder this week after being convicted in May. 30 year old Edgardo Ruedas of Storm Lake was originally arrested in March of this year for attacking his girlfriend, severely wounding her face and hands, at their home. He initially received several additional charges including Child Endangerment, which were dismissed as part of a plea agreement.
If your boyfriend gets arrested and you are the one going to bail him out, and you are in a stolen car and don't have a driver's license, you should walk to jail. One woman did not. On Friday, July 8, 41-year-old Jaime Marie Estenson of Sioux Falls drove her...
Spencer, IA (KICD) — The city of Spencer says dangerous conditions still exist at the trailer park located at West 18th Street and 4th Avenue West, and SMU will terminate service to the property Tuesday morning. Residents of the facility were initially given until July 5th to vacate the...
Des Moines, IA (KICD) — Unemployment figures for the KICD Broadcast area have been released by Iowa Workforce Development. They range from 1.4 percent in Osceola County to 2.8 percent in Emmet County. Osceola County’s rate is 0.1 percent higher than April, and one percent lower than May of...
Sibley, IA (KICD) — A Sibley man is facing several counts of felony abuse charges. 32 year old Mitchel Duskin was arrested last Tuesday on five counts of 2nd Degree Sexual Abuse. The criminal complaints filed against Duskin on May 18th claim he abused an underage family member on...
Okoboji, IA (KICD)– A set of plans to put a park on the former site of The Inn in Okoboji came before the City Council on Tuesday but not without several concerns from residents within the immediate area. Landscape Architect Austin Vachal told the council and standing room only...
Sibley, IA (KICD)– A Lake Park man convicted in connection to a fatal UTV crash in Osceola County will spend several years behind bars. 50-year-old Christopher Bosma entered a guilty plea in April to vehicular homicide-reckless driving after he was found to have been intoxicated while driving a UTV near Harris nearly two years ago when it rolled and ejected Kelsie Sturm. She would later die from her injuries at the hospital.
OCHEYEDAN—A 38-year-old Spencer man was arrested about 10:40 p.m. Wednesday, July 13, in Ocheyedan on charges of possession of a controlled substance — methamphetamine — third or subsequent offense, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while his license was under suspension and driving while his license was denied, suspended, canceled or revoked.
