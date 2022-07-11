ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cal’s Korey Lee and Odorizzi lead Astros past punchless A’s 6-1

By Daniel Gluskoter
Martinez Tribune
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHouston’s Jake Odorizzi pitched seven shut out innings, and Cal alum Korey Lee got his first three major league hits as the Astros downed the Athletics 6-1 Sunday afternoon at the Coliseum. Odorizzi (4-2, 3.38) had his best outing of the season, spacing out four hits while striking...

