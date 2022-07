July 13, 2022 – Every member of the Santa Fe College community has a role to play in keeping the college safe for all students, faculty, staff and visitors. Wednesday, the college received two non-credible threats to the Andrews Center in Starke and the Perry Center for Emerging Technologies in Alachua. Santa Fe College police, along with local law enforcement evacuated and cleared the buildings and determined there was no threat to the college community. SFPD is working with other law enforcement agencies on this investigation.

