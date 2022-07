- 30 - Alright, alright, I suppose I should go deeper on this than just six words. The Nationals are not trading Juan Soto at the deadline, they’re probably not going to trade him at all but certainly not in the end of July. Yes, he’s a corner outfielder who hits lefty and walks more than he strikes out. He ain’t coming to New York just yet.

