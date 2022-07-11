ILCC Reapproved for TRIO Upward Bound

SIOUX CENTER, Iowa – Hinton baseball knew the tall task of taking on second-ranked Estherville-Lincoln Central in sub-states Tuesday night, but the Blackhawks fell short 6-1. “These guys know how to grind,” Blackhawks head coach Cale Kramer said. “Last year we didn't meet the standard of what we have for our program and they knew it. They put in a lot of work in the offseason and they fought through some things this year. They came here and gave themselves a chance to take the program back to state where we feel like we can get on a yearly basis if we do things right and we had we had opportunities, just wasn't a day.”

HINTON, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO