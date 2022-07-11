ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Emmetsburg, IA

ILCC Reapproved for TRIO Upward Bound

By charguth
kicdam.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEmmetsburg, IA (KICD) — The TRIO Upward Bound program at Iowa Lakes Community College has been approved for five...

kicdam.com

KLEM

News for Thursday, July 14

The city of Akron is celebrating tonight. Despite having to tear down their aged swimming pool last year, they’re holding a groundbreakin at 6 pm for construction of a new aquatic center. City administrator Dan Rolfes says Akron and Westfield pool supporters planned to have more than just a...
LE MARS, IA
kicdam.com

Local Unemployment Numbers for May

Des Moines, IA (KICD) — Unemployment figures for the KICD Broadcast area have been released by Iowa Workforce Development. They range from 1.4 percent in Osceola County to 2.8 percent in Emmet County. Osceola County’s rate is 0.1 percent higher than April, and one percent lower than May of...
EMMET COUNTY, IA
kicdam.com

City of Spencer To Spray For Mosquitoes

Spencer, IA (KICD)– The City of Spencer has plans in place to apply another round of mosquito application beginning Tuesday evening. Weather permitting, the application will begin around 8:00 on the north side of town with the south side of town being sprayed Wednesday. Additional information on products being...
SPENCER, IA
Spencer, IA
Education
City
Emmetsburg, IA
City
Spencer, IA
Local
Iowa Education
City
Estherville, IA
kicdam.com

Rose Alger, 88, of Spencer

Private graveside services for 88-year-old Rose Alger of Spencer will be Monday, July 18th, with a public Celebration of Life to follow at 1:30 p.m. at the Bentena Room at Grace United Methodist Church in Spencer. Visitation will be Sunday from 2-4 p.m. at the funeral home. Warner Funeral Home...
SPENCER, IA
kicdam.com

Richard “Rich” Kelly, 63, of Emmetsburg

Services for 63-year-old Richard “Rich” Kelly of Emmetsburg will be Saturday, July 16th, at 10:30 a.m. at Holy Family Catholic Church in Emmetsburg with burial at St. John’s Catholic Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday from 4-7 p.m. at the funeral home. Martin-Mattice Funeral Home in Emmetsburg is...
EMMETSBURG, IA
kicdam.com

Sibley City Council Appoints New City Manager

Sibley, IA (KICD)– The City of Sibley has a new City Manager but she is no stranger to the community itself. Susan Sembach has been the City Clerk for the last five years after beginning her career in Clay County. Sembach says her main goal with her new combined...
SIBLEY, IA
Sioux City Journal

Hinton felled by Estherville Lincoln Central in Class 2A substate championship

SIOUX CENTER, Iowa – Hinton baseball knew the tall task of taking on second-ranked Estherville-Lincoln Central in sub-states Tuesday night, but the Blackhawks fell short 6-1. “These guys know how to grind,” Blackhawks head coach Cale Kramer said. “Last year we didn't meet the standard of what we have for our program and they knew it. They put in a lot of work in the offseason and they fought through some things this year. They came here and gave themselves a chance to take the program back to state where we feel like we can get on a yearly basis if we do things right and we had we had opportunities, just wasn't a day.”
HINTON, IA
#Upward Bound
stormlakeradio.com

City of Spencer Shuts Off Power to Trailer Park

The city of Spencer has followed through with threats to shut off power to a trailer park at the corner of West 18th Street and 4th Avenue West after it failed to meet an inspection. The owner of the park, Bill Caskey, received the notification Monday afternoon, along with the...
SPENCER, IA
kicdam.com

Beverly Walstrom, 93, of Omaha Formerly of Spencer

Services for 93-year-old Beverly Walstrom of Omaha, formerly of Spencer, will be Saturday, July 16th, at 2 p.m. at Bethany Lutheran Church in Spencer with burial at Riverside Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Warner Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
SPENCER, IA
siouxcountyradio.com

Larry TeGrotenhuis & Monte Prins

Larry TeGrotenhuis & Monte Prins share about the progress of Heritage Village at its new location in Sioux Center and how it will be different than at the old location. The Harvest Festival is also discussed.
SIOUX CENTER, IA
Western Iowa Today

Le Mars explosion injures 3 people, destroys home

LE MARS, Iowa (AP) — An explosion destroyed a house in the northwest Iowa city of Le Mars and injured three people. The explosion happened about 6:30 a.m. Wednesday. The Plymouth County Sheriff’s Office says it largely demolished one house and caused a fire and other damage to neighboring homes. KTIV-TV reports the explosion shook homes blocks away. The condition of those injured in the blast wasn’t immediately released. Firefighters from Le Mars and the nearby communities of Orange City and Sioux Center helped extinguish the fires. Le Mars is a city of 10,500 about 150 miles northwest of Des Moines.
LE MARS, IA
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
kicdam.com

Two Spirit Lake Motorcyclists Seriously Hurt In Minnesota Crash

Jackson County, MN (KICD)– Two people from Spirit Lake were seriously hurt in a motorcycle crash on Highway 86 just north of the Iowa border Wednesday evening. The Minnesota State Patrol says 85-year-old Duane Kiner was southbound in Minneota Township around 6:30 when the bike left road and entered the ditch.
SPIRIT LAKE, IA
kicdam.com

Milford Bike Trail Discussion Goes To County

Milford, IA (KICD)– A discussion revolving around a proposed change in location for the Dickinson County trail system started by the Milford City Council made its way to the county this week. Trails Director Erin Reed says the proposed plan to move the trail to go through Pioneer Park...
MILFORD, IA
kicdam.com

Mainstreet Market Returning To Clay County Courthouse Square

Spencer, IA (KICD)– The square outside the Clay County Courthouse will be the place to be for food and entertainment for the next several Thursdays as Mainstreet Market makes it return for the summer. Art Alliance member Nancy Naeve tells KICD News the tradition has been ongoing for a...
CLAY COUNTY, IA
Southern Minnesota News

Iowa pair critically injured in Jackson County motorcycle crash

Police car with emergency siren at night. 3D rendered illustration. An Iowa pair was critically injured in a motorcycle crash in Jackson County Wednesday evening. The crash happened at 6:30 p.m. on Highway 86 near 715th St in Minneota Township, just north of the Iowa border. The Minnesota State Patrol...
JACKSON COUNTY, IA
977thebolt.com

Two-vehicle accident yesterday in Humboldt

Humboldt, IA – There was a two-vehicle accident located at the intersection of County K Road and Highway 3 yesterday afternoon in Humboldt. KHBT spoke with Humboldt County Sheriff Dean Kruger on scene about what witnesses told investigators in initial reports regarding the accident. Humboldt Fire Chief Jim Gronbach...
HUMBOLDT, IA
kiwaradio.com

Sioux County Sheriff Moves Up Planned Retirement

Orange City, Iowa — We told you back in February that Sioux County Sheriff Dan Altena planned to run for a seat on the Sioux County Board of Supervisors, and if he were elected, he’d retire as sheriff. Well, that’s still the case, but there has been a small monkey wrench thrown into the Sheriff’s plan.
SIOUX COUNTY, IA
KLEM

Fire Chief Update – Early Morning Explosion in LeMars

On Wednesday July 13, 2022, at 6:39am the Le Mars Fire-Rescue Department was called to a house explosion at 327 3rd Street SW. The house is owned by Bill Anthony of Le Mars and rented by Jeff Dimmock. Upon arrival firefighters encountered heavy smoke and flames coming from debris and...
LE MARS, IA
nwestiowa.com

Two cited for trespassing on golf course

ORANGE CITY—Two Orange City residents were cited about 2:25 a.m. Wednesday, July 13, on a charge of first-offense trespassing. The citing of 22-year-old Dylan Lane Johnson and 18-year-old Cadence Makayla De Jong stemmed from them being on Landsmeer Golf Club property in Orange City after regular business hours and without permission, according to the Orange City Police Department.
ORANGE CITY, IA

