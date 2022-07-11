ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlottesville, VA

WATCH: Alex Tappen Throws Batting Practice for Kadin Shedrick

By Matt Newton
Cavaliers Now
Cavaliers Now
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WjajW_0gbzCGKJ00

The 6'11" UVA basketball center hit some long balls at Disharoon Park

Virginia baseball left fielder Alex Tappen (right) throws batting practice for UVA basketball center Kadin Shedrick.

Courtesy of Virginia Athletics

It's always fun to see athletes from different UVA sports get together. It's even more fun when it involves an athlete trying to play a different sport.

Such was the case on Monday when Virginia basketball center Kadin Shedrick picked up a bat at Disharoon Park and took some very entertaining batting practice from UVA baseball left fielder Alex Tappen.

See the full video posted on the UVA men's basketball social media accounts below:

Kadin Shedrick might not be winning the home run derby anytime soon, but he has a pretty good swing for a 6'11" basketball player. Maybe he can return the favor and have Alex Tappen over to John Paul Jones Arena for a game of H-O-R-S-E.

Follow CavaliersNow on Twitter
Follow CavaliersNow on Facebook

See more Virginia men's basketball news and content: Virginia Men's Basketball on Sports Illustrated

See more Virginia sports news and content: Virginia Cavaliers on Sports Illustrated

Read more from Cavaliers Now

UVA's Taine Murray to Play for New Zealand in FIBA Asia Cup

UVA Women's Basketball Draws Penn State in ACC/Big Ten Challenge

UVA Basketball Target TJ Power Shines at EYBL Kansas City

Ryan Conrad Powers Team USA to Sixes Lacrosse Win at The World Games

Braxton Key Leads Pistons to 2-0 Start at NBA Summer League

Highlight Hoos: Alex Walsh and Kate Douglass | UVA Swimming

Will Virginia Join the SEC? Why It Could Happen, But Probably Won't

Virginia Quarterback Records Brennan Armstrong Can Break This Season

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cbs19news

Johnson and Thompson sign autographs for UVA fans

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 SPORTS) -- The headlines for Name, Image and Likeness over the first year has been the major million dollar deals, but Virginia senior Keytaon Thompson was excited about the opportunity to interact with fans in a new way. "One of my favorite kind of events where we...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Cavaliers Now

Elliott, Armstrong, Jackson, Thompson to Represent Virginia at ACC Football Kickoff

First-time head coach Tony Elliott will have a solid group of seasoned veterans alongside him as he makes his UVA football head coaching debut at the ACC Football Kickoff event next week in Charlotte. On Wednesday, the Atlantic Coast Conference announced the 42 student-athletes who will attend the 2022 ACC Football Kickoff, taking place July 20th and 21st at The Westin Charlotte. Tony Elliott will be joined by quarterback Brennan Armstrong, linebacker Nick Jackson, and football player Keytaon Thompson in the UVA contingent.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
City
Charlottesville, VA
Charlottesville, VA
Sports
Local
Virginia Sports
cbs19news

Local hooper changing basketball training industry

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 SPORTS) --Former Blue Ridge basketball standout Daniel Ginsberg knows better than most how hard the training process is. After playing overseas he returned to Charlottesville and started a basketball training company. But between connecting with local athletes to finding gym space there just wasn't enough support, that's when he decided to create Utrain.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
theroanokestar.com

Roanoke Makes List of 10 Metro Areas With Highest Inbound Migration

Leads increase for smaller metro areas as rent prices continue to climb. This past spring, 32 percent of homebuyers were looking to relocate to a different metro area seeking relief from the high inflation rates and moving away from expensive job centers now that remote work is an option. Rent....
ROANOKE, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Basketball Player#Nba Summer League#Swimming#Athletics#Uva#Virginia Cavaliers#Sports Illustrated Read#Sixes Lacrosse Win
WHSV

JMU announces new vice president for Administration and Finance

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Towana Moore has been appointed vice president for Administration and Finance at James Madison University. The division includes budget management, business services, campus police, finance, human resources, training and performance and information technology. Moore has served as interim vice president for the past six months and...
HARRISONBURG, VA
C-Ville Weekly

The Boys are back in town

With its first new album in six years, The Hackensaw Boys’ David Sickmen (right) says the new lineup brings the same vibe and energy to live shows. The eponymously named record was released on June 24, and the Boys take the stage at The Southern Café & Music Hall on August 11. Supplied photo.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
pagevalleynews.com

Page County not reporting rising COVID numbers like more populated parts of Virginia

LURAY, July 11 — While Northern Virginia, the Metro Richmond area and the Tidewater Region have reported tens of thousands of new cases of COVID-19 over the past 13 weeks, Page County has seen less than 300. Currently, the commonwealth is reporting a statewide seven-day positivity rate of 23 percent — one of the highest levels since early February.
PAGE COUNTY, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Penn State University
Country
New Zealand
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
WHSV

Harrisonburg to move forward with major University Boulevard project

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Harrisonburg City Council gave the go-ahead Tuesday night for an agreement with JMU to temporarily transfer some right-of-way properties along University Boulevard to the city. JMU will transfer 11 parcels of land along University Boulevard to the city as part of a major project aimed...
HARRISONBURG, VA
cbs19news

Soul of Cville Festival returns in August

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- For the second time, a festival will be celebrating Black excellence in Central Virginia. The IX Art Park Foundation, Chic and Classy Image Consulting, and 101.3 JAMZ will be hosting the second annual Soul of Cville Festival on the second weekend of August. “The Soul...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WRIC - ABC 8News

Virginia man killed in Goochland crash on I-64

GOOCHLAND COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A 28-year-old Virginia man was killed Wednesday morning in a single-vehicle crash in Goochland County. Denzel T. Jones, a Buckingham County resident, was driving on the exit ramp from Interstate-64 east to Shannon Hill Road when he ran off the road, overcorrected and then struck a tree, according to Virginia State Police.
GOOCHLAND COUNTY, VA
Cavaliers Now

Cavaliers Now

Charlottesville, VA
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
173K+
Views
ABOUT

Cavaliers Now has the latest covering of UVA athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/virginia

Comments / 0

Community Policy