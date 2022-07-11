New events, changes in Carnation Festival schedule

Fans of the Greater Alliance Carnation Festival will find a few changes and a couple of new events this year.

The biggest change will be the addition of two new events – How Books Are Made on Aug. 8; and the Alliance Unity Walk on Aug. 14.

The first, a talk at Silver Park presented by Alliance native Samantha Swank, will detail her work for publisher Scholastic. Swank is an editor who works with the licensing, media and brands team. The 2013 graduate of Hofstra University is to speak at 6:30 p.m. at Silver Park, before the Movie on the Silver Screen event, which goes off at dusk.

This year’s movie in the park will be “Encanto,” an animated Disney tale of a family living in Colombia. The movie won the Academy Award for Best Animated Feature in March 2022.

The Alliance Unity Walk will kick off at 1 p.m. Aug. 14 at YWCA of Alliance, 239 E. Market St. The event is the second annual, but this marks the first that it falls under the Carnation Festival. The event is sponsored by Union Avenue United Methodist Church. For more information, contact the YWCA at 330-823-1840 or info@allianceywca.org.

Change will be happening for the little ones, too. The Princess Tea Party has become an open house-type event called “A Royal Afternoon at the Castle.” Held from 3 to 5 p.m., festival officials say children can attend the event at Glamorgan Castle anytime from 3 to 5 p.m. They’ll take photos with the reigning Carnation Queen and her court, and can make their own crown and pick up a coloring sheet.

Reservations aren’t required for the event, which will cost $10 per princess. Young ladies can wear princess or party dresses and show up anytime during the event.

Don’t miss your chance to get tickets for “Hamlet,” the Shakespeare at the Castle play this year. They’re on sale at carnationfestival.com. This marks the eighth year of the production. No show was held in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

General admission pre-sale adult and student tickets are sold out for the opening night performance on Aug. 4. Tickets were available on the site Monday afternoon for every other ticket category and date of show.

The show will run Aug. 4-7 in front of Glamorgan Castle. Those buying general admission seats will find a suggestion to bring chairs to the show.

Grounds open at 5:30 p.m. for each day’s performance, and pre-show entertainment will begin at 6:15 each night. Shows begin at 7 p.m. each night.

General admission pre-sale tickets are $15 for adults, and $10 for students. Day-of show tickets are $20 for adults and $15 for students. Bleacher seats are $15 for adults and $10 for students.

Other key events in the festival this year are the Carnation Queen Pageant, on July 30; Carnation Food Fest, Aug. 4-6; Days in the Park, Aug. 10-13; and the Grand Parade, Aug. 13.

For more information on this year’s Greater Alliance Carnation Festival, check out carnationfestival.com.