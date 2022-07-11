ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Alliance Review

New events, changes in Carnation Festival schedule

By Review Staff Report
The Alliance Review
The Alliance Review
 3 days ago

Fans of the Greater Alliance Carnation Festival will find a few changes and a couple of new events this year.

The biggest change will be the addition of two new events – How Books Are Made on Aug. 8; and the Alliance Unity Walk on Aug. 14.

The first, a talk at Silver Park presented by Alliance native Samantha Swank, will detail her work for publisher Scholastic. Swank is an editor who works with the licensing, media and brands team. The 2013 graduate of Hofstra University is to speak at 6:30 p.m. at Silver Park, before the Movie on the Silver Screen event, which goes off at dusk.

This year’s movie in the park will be “Encanto,” an animated Disney tale of a family living in Colombia. The movie won the Academy Award for Best Animated Feature in March 2022.

The Alliance Unity Walk will kick off at 1 p.m. Aug. 14 at YWCA of Alliance, 239 E. Market St. The event is the second annual, but this marks the first that it falls under the Carnation Festival. The event is sponsored by Union Avenue United Methodist Church. For more information, contact the YWCA at 330-823-1840 or info@allianceywca.org.

Change will be happening for the little ones, too. The Princess Tea Party has become an open house-type event called “A Royal Afternoon at the Castle.” Held from 3 to 5 p.m., festival officials say children can attend the event at Glamorgan Castle anytime from 3 to 5 p.m. They’ll take photos with the reigning Carnation Queen and her court, and can make their own crown and pick up a coloring sheet.

Reservations aren’t required for the event, which will cost $10 per princess. Young ladies can wear princess or party dresses and show up anytime during the event.

Don’t miss your chance to get tickets for “Hamlet,” the Shakespeare at the Castle play this year. They’re on sale at carnationfestival.com. This marks the eighth year of the production. No show was held in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

General admission pre-sale adult and student tickets are sold out for the opening night performance on Aug. 4. Tickets were available on the site Monday afternoon for every other ticket category and date of show.

The show will run Aug. 4-7 in front of Glamorgan Castle. Those buying general admission seats will find a suggestion to bring chairs to the show.

Grounds open at 5:30 p.m. for each day’s performance, and pre-show entertainment will begin at 6:15 each night. Shows begin at 7 p.m. each night.

General admission pre-sale tickets are $15 for adults, and $10 for students. Day-of show tickets are $20 for adults and $15 for students. Bleacher seats are $15 for adults and $10 for students.

Other key events in the festival this year are the Carnation Queen Pageant, on July 30; Carnation Food Fest, Aug. 4-6; Days in the Park, Aug. 10-13; and the Grand Parade, Aug. 13.

For more information on this year’s Greater Alliance Carnation Festival, check out carnationfestival.com.

Comments / 0

Related
wtuz.com

Alive Music Festival Coming to Atwood Lake

Mary Alice Reporting – Over the next four days, a popular music festival is back at Atwood Lake. Alive brings in a diverse lineup of musicians and attendees to Mineral City as thousands gather and the Muskingum Watershed Conservancy District is reminding of a few safety tips, including staying hydrated with the warm weather outlook.
MINERAL CITY, OH
coolcleveland.com

Mentor Beach Filled With Activities During Headlands BeachFest

Sat 7/16 @ 11AM-7PM Not that anyone needs encouragement at this time of year to go out and spend the day at Mentor Headlands Beach, the longest beach in Ohio with plenty of room for stretching out and doing what you want: swimming, wind surfing, building sand castles, practicing yoga.
MENTOR, OH
macaronikid.com

Youngstown Events You Don't Want to Miss This Week!

Every Thursday, Macaroni KID Youngstown shares five things to do with your kids in Youngstown, Ohio over the coming week. Here are Macaroni KID Youngstown's picks for the five things to do in the Youngstown with kids this week. Click on the links for all the details!. 1. Trumbull County...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
whbc.com

Fire-Damaged Navarre Eatery Plans to Reopen

NAVARRE, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A popular Navarre eatery destroyed by fire two weeks ago is coming back. The owners of the Main Street Deli say they will rebuild after the interior of the restaurant was heavily damaged on June 30. They say reconstruction will take six...
NAVARRE, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Carnation#Hofstra University#Festival#Localevent#Local Life#The Alliance Unity Walk#Disney#Ywca Of Alliance#The Princess Tea Party
wvpublic.org

Crockery City: The Famous Past And Creative Future Of East Liverpool, Ohio's Pottery Scene

East Liverpool, Ohio, sits on the banks of the Ohio River where West Virginia, Pennsylvania and Ohio meet. For decades, this small town was known as the pottery capital of the world after immigrants from Stafforshire, England settled there and brought their pottery-making expertise with them. By the beginning of the 20th century, more than half of all dinnerware in America was made there.
EAST LIVERPOOL, OH
Cleveland.com

Slyman’s Tavern closed in Orange; Pinecrest relocation in doubt

ORANGE VILLAGE, Ohio – Slyman’s Tavern apparently is not moving into the Pinecrest development from its nearby location at 4009 Orange Place. The restaurant posted on its Facebook page and website: “Our Slyman’s Tavern Orange location is closed effective immediately. The building was sold and will be the future new home of Restoration Hardware..”
ORANGE, OH
Akron Leader Publications

Fairlawn City Women’s Club elects officers

FAIRLAWN — During a June luncheon event, the Fairlawn City Women’s Club elected the following officers: Debbie Cowart, as president; Susie Welker, first vice president; Emily Beck, second vice president; Sieglinde Hays, third vice president; Linda Stalder, secretary; and Mono Reuscher, treasurer. The club is in summer recess and will next meet Sept. 2 at 9:30 a.m. at the Fairlawn Kiwanis Community Center, at 3486 S. Smith Road. The club raises funds to provide scholarships to Copley High School seniors, support various local organizations and help local needy families at Christmas.
FAIRLAWN, OH
Jake Wells

The 3 best places to get Mexican food in Akron

tacos on platePhoto by Jarrett Lopez (Unsplash) The Akron area has some of the best Mexican restaurants around. There are so many great restaurants to choose from, it can be overwhelming. So here are the three best Mexican restaurants for you to enjoy in and near Akron.
AKRON, OH
mahoningmatters.com

Three Valley restaurants earn Wine Spectator accolades for their ‘pristine’ cellars

Three Mahoning Valley restaurants were named to Wine Spectator’s 2022 Restaurant Awards list, which honors establishments for their “impressive” wine lists. The awards, launched in 1981, are handed out in three tiers: There were nearly 1,800 winners of the Award of Excellence; nearly 1,300 Best of Award of Excellence recipients; and 97 Grand Award winners.
MAHONING COUNTY, OH
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Fox Recipe Box: Amish Country Macaroni Salad

CLEVELAND, Ohio (Stefani Schaefer) — Lee Ann Miller’s “Amish Country Macaroni Salad” is bursting with ‘summertime’ flavor. It is the perfect side dish for a family picnic or party. Lee Ann is a friend of Walnut Creek Cheese and you can learn more about the Amish Country store by clicking here. Lee Ann Miller is also very active on Instagram and invites you to follow her here.
CLEVELAND, OH
whbc.com

Council Approves Entertainment District for HOF Village

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – You’ll recall the city of Canton approving a Community Entertainment District encompassing the downtown area two years ago. Now, city council has approved one for the Hall of Fame Village area. The state-sanctioned districts allow for up to 15 new liquor...
CANTON, OH
Brown on Cleveland

The Martinez Family Brings New Mexican Restaurant to Valley View

Luis Martinez Paradise Ranch RestaurantThe Brown Report Newspaper (Photo) Valley View, OH. - The Village of Valley View is a small town in Cuyahoga County. The Village is a suburb that sits on the outskirts of the city of Cleveland. The population is a little over 2,000. According to the 2010 census, the racial makeup of the Village was 96.9% caucasian, 0.2% African American, 0.9% Asian, 0.1% Pacific Islander, and 0.4% other.
VALLEY VIEW, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get a Great Cheesesteak in the Cleveland Area

If the answer is yes, visit one of these restaurants, which all serve mouthwatering cheesesteaks. Located in Lakewood, Buckeye Beer Engine has one of the best cheesesteaks you can find on the westside. Their beer cheesesteak comes on a hoagie roll and has thin slices of steak, thyme mushrooms, caramelized onions, and beer cheese. If you're gluten-intolerant, you can sub the hoagie roll for a gluten-free bun.
CLEVELAND, OH
whbc.com

Police, Fire Personnel With Community Event in NE Canton Wednesday

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Another of the Canton Police Department’s “We Believe in Canton” events happens Wednesday at 3 p.m. at Nimisilla Park on Mahoning Road NE. It’s an opportunity to meet police officers and fire department personnel while enjoying games, activities and...
CANTON, OH
wakr.net

Jayland Walker Memorial Begins In Downtown Akron Featured

Friends, family, and community members wishing to pay their respects to Jayland Walker began lining up for his memorial service at the Akron Civic Theater little after 10AM this morning. Viewing hours for the open-casket remembrance last until 1PM, when the funeral will begin. The Walker family is planning a...
AKRON, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

K&D Properties purchases former UCC in downtown Cleveland

The former United Church of Christ building at 700 Prospect Ave. in downtown Cleveland was purchased by K&D Properties of Willoughby on May 31 with plans to convert the building into apartments including retail on the ground floor, according to a news release. The building’s previous owner was the United...
CLEVELAND, OH
The Alliance Review

The Alliance Review

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
83K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Alliance, OH from The Alliance Review.

 http://the-review.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy