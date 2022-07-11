Currie Golf Course draws hundreds of kids for junior clinic

Trailing by three runs heading to the bottom of the fifth, Midland Northeast's all-stars were six outs away from elimination. When all was said and done, they needed only three of those outs to defend their district championship. Northeast put together a huge fifth-inning rally to beat Bullock Creek 12-5 in the if-necessary championship game of the Little League Baseball minor (10U) district tournament at NE's Wilson Field on Thursday, punching its ticket to the state tournament in the process. "It's very rewarding," NE manager Shane Bushre said of winning the district, while adding of Creek, "That is a very, very tough team. They have a great team, great athletes, so, yes, it is very rewarding."

MIDLAND, MI ・ 1 HOUR AGO