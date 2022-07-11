ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Topeka, KS

Fiesta Mexicana won't have carnival this week after all, but food, dance and fun will go on

By Catheryn Hrenchir, Topeka Capital-Journal
The Topeka Capital-Journal
The Topeka Capital-Journal
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ISaxn_0gbzC6aI00

Fiesta Mexicana is going forward this year — but without its long-established carnival.

"Due to some last-minute things that are out of our control, the carnival will not be coming this year," said 2022 Fiesta Mexicana coordinating committee chair Alicia Guerrero-Chavez.

Though it may be a letdown to children who enjoy the rides, the event will still have plenty to do and see, with food, dance and fun.

"Fiesta is about so much more than the carnival, and on our year that we are coming back after the pandemic just the opportunity to host the city and enjoy the music and be together in fellowship is really at the heart of what fiesta is about," Guerrero-Chavez said.

The fiesta committee will work to bring back the carnival next year for the fiesta's 90th anniversary.

Children can spend more time listening to the music, watching the dancers and joining in by dancing themselves.

They can also buy cascarones (hollowed-out eggs filled with confetti) which bring good luck to people whose heads they are broken over.

Catheryn Hrenchir is a feature writer for The Topeka-Capital Journal. She can be reached at chrenchir.gannett.com or (785) 817-6383.

Comments / 0

Related
KSNT News

Fiesta Mexicana celebrates big turnout at kickoff event, gears up for main Oakland event

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Fiesta Mexicana organizers are celebrating after the first-ever kickoff event brought thousands to downtown Topeka. Alicia Guerrero-Chavez stopped by 27 News Wednesday morning to tell us about how organizers are now getting ready for the main event in the Oakland neighborhood. Fiesta Mexicana starts Thursday afternoon and lasts through Saturday evening. One […]
TOPEKA, KS
bluevalleypost.com

Final Final, new members-only club, opens in south Overland Park

The Final Final Club, a new member-only club that is serving up drinks, food and live music, is now open in southern Overland Park. Where exactly? From 4 p.m. to 12 a.m. every Wednesday through Saturday, the private club is open at 12687 Metcalf Avenue in the Metcalf 127 shopping center.
OVERLAND PARK, KS
WIBW

Fork in the Road: Oakland eatery serves up authentic Mexican dishes

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A newly reopened eatery in Oakland is serving up authentic Mexican dishes and freshly made tortillas. Restaurante Oaxaqueno - named after the Mexican state the owners hale from - is a family-run business originally opened on E 6th St. and then moved to its current location at 2500 NE Seward Ave.
TOPEKA, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Topeka, KS
Society
Local
Kansas Society
City
Topeka, KS
KSNT News

Weekend attractions bring people, revenue to Topeka

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Country Stampede is back in Topeka, marking the third time Top City has hosted one of the biggest country concerts in the state.  This weekend’s festivities kicked off with a pre-party, including performances from Drew Parker and Colt Ford. Early campers were able to pretend Wednesday’s concerts, and those individuals represent just […]
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

190 box fans to be given away during Topeka drive

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - About 190 box fans will be given away for free to Topekans in need as the summer heat ramps up. The Salvation Army says Westlake Ace Hardware recently hosted a fan drive to benefit Topekans in the heat which gathered the funds to buy 160 new box fans for donation. It said Westlake donated an additional 30 fans, which makes the total 190 fans in all.
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Capital City welcomes its first Black-owned local radio station

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka and Lawrence welcomed their first Black-owned local radio station, 96.9 The Beat, over the airwaves at noon on Thursday. 96.9 The Beat, the Capital City’s new number one radio station for R&B, Hip-Hop, and Throwbacks in the Topeka and Lawrence areas launched at noon on Thursday, July 14, with 1,969 Beats In A Row on 96.9 KQRB-FM and online.
TOPEKA, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Carnival Rides#The Carnival#Dance#Local Life#Localevent
travelawaits.com

My 11 Favorite Restaurants To Experience In Kansas City

All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. The barbecue melts in your mouth. The aroma and mouth-watering taste of a freshly grilled steak ranks among the most flavorful meals you’ll ever enjoy. That about describes Kansas City’s culinary scene, right?
KANSAS CITY, KS
KAKE TV

Kansas crop artist creates tribute to 'Stranger Things' character

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KAKE) - There's a new piece of crop art in Indiana, thanks to renowned Kansas crop artist Stan Herd. Warning: Spoilers ahead. The official "Stranger Things" social media accounts posted a tribute to Eddie Munson. Netflix said on its website that Stan Herd memorialized Eddie, played by Joe Quinn, with an art piece that spans nearly one acre and is made entirely of materials from the earth.
LAWRENCE, KS
kcstudio.org

In Memoriam: Laura DeAngelis (1973-2022)

Laura DeAngelis with “Eagle” at Johnson County Community College (photo by Bret Gustafson) The main purpose of her art, said Laura DeAngelis, was to reveal “the workings of our inner worlds and in turn, the visible reflection of that which is invisible.” The accomplished Kansas City artist, who passed away April 25 in Purcellville, Virginia, wanted her art to probe “the ancient and mysterious connection between humans and animals.”
KANSAS CITY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
WIBW

Daughter of the Capital City crowned Miss Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A daughter of the Capital City has been crowned Miss Kansas and will go on to compete for Miss America in Orlando over Thanksgiving. The National American Miss Pageant says Katelyn Burks has been crowned 2022 National American Miss Kansas after the pageant was held between July 8 and 10.
KANSAS STATE
WIBW

Dillons offers customers savings boosts through new program

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Dillons is now offering customers new savings boosts through the new Boost by Dillons Plus plans. Dillons announced on Wednesday, July 13, that it will offer Boost by Dillons Plus - an annual membership to help customers save time and money on their grocery store trips. For $59 or $99 per year, it said Boost customers will gain access to free grocery delivery, twice the fuel points on every purchase and additional savings for more brands - including Murra’s Cheese and Simple Truth.
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Wendy’s to raise money for funeral of murdered Topeka man

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The North Topeka Wendy’s will hold a fundraiser for the funeral expenses of a. Topeka man who was shot and killed on July 5. The Wendy’s located at 2025 NW Topeka Blvd. will donate 10% of all its sales on Thursday, July 14 towards the funeral expenses of Louis Cantrell, 39, of Topeka. A spokeswoman for the restaurant said Cantrell’s 16-year-old daughter works there and they want to do what they can to help her during this difficult time.
TOPEKA, KS
classiccountry1070.com

Young girl dies after accident at Kansas City amusement park

A young girl died after an incident last week at the Oceans of Fun amusement park in Kansas City, Missouri. Officials said the girl, who was under 10 years of age, was pulled from the Coconut Cove pool on July 5th and staff performed CPR. She was taken to Children’s Mercy Hospital where she died a few days later.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Topeka Capital-Journal

The Topeka Capital-Journal

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
498K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Topeka, KS from The Topeka Capital-Journal.

 http://cjonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy