BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Travelers have more places to charge their electronic devices at the Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport. All gates are now equipped with new seats that have power outlets and cupholders at every chair. “We know how important it is for travelers to be comfortable and to stay connected to their family and friends,” said Ronald F. Mathieu, President and CEO of the Birmingham Airport Authority. “These upgrades will serve all of our customers well as they prepare to depart on their flights,” said Mathieu.

BIRMINGHAM, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO