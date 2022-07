PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers went to Michigan to find their new stadium name, but a connection to the team and the ability to grow made that deal feel right at home. When the Steelers announced their new naming rights deal with Acrisure, a Michigan-based brokerage firm, reaction quickly jumped at the fact that the team went outside of the city. Team president Art Rooney II, however, said the point of emphasis was finding a valuable suitor.

