5 takeaways from "Uber Files" investigation into company's influence-peddling

By Megan Cerullo
CBS News
CBS News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new leak of more than 100,000 records shows that ride hailing giant Uber used stealth technology to ward off regulators and lobbied political leaders around the world to help the startup undermine worker rights, avoid taxes and expand its global footprint. The bombshell Uber Files investigation is based...

