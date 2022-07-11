Is an abortion a religious right?

Is access to abortion as critical to our democracy's success as the rights to free speech, freedom of the press, to peacefully assemble, or to petition the government for redress of grievances.

Several members of Columbus' Jewish community say "yes."

Rabbi Sharon Mars and Rabbi Rick Kellner say Ohio's new abortion law infringes upon religious freedoms found in the First Amendment.

They write in a new Dispatch guest column:

"The conversation around abortion and the status of the fetus begins with Exodus 21:22-23, which Jews understand to mean that the status of the mother and the status of the fetus are different.

A fetus is not yet considered a life while in the womb.

Maimonides, a medieval Jewish legal thinker, who was both a rabbi and a physician, determined that in cases where the mother’s life is threatened, abortion is not only allowed but necessary."

Rabbis: Abortion 'not only allowed but necessary' under our religious law.

As to be expected, abortion continues to be a hot button issue weeks after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.

Stephanie Ranade Krider, a former vice president and executive director of Ohio Right to Life, says the fate of Ohio's women and children should remain top of mind.

She writes:

"There is likely to remain widespread disagreement over the Court’s decision in Dobbs. As we wrestle through the impact for our state, my hope is that we can all agree that the time is now to get serious about helping pregnant women and their children.

As someone long involved in the pro-life movement, I am prepared to stay in it for the long haul.

The post-Roe Ohio we worked for is here, and there is no time to waste."

