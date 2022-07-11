Couple, teenage daughter died after being pulled from Columbus Northeast Side house fire

A 61-year-old couple and their 19-year-old daughter have all died after a fire last week at their home on Columbus' Northeast Side.

Mark and Linda Nibert, both 61, and their 19-year-old daughter Sara, all died sometime Thursday, the day of the fire, Battalion Chief Jeff Geitter reported Monday.

Previous coverage:Two killed, one critically injured in fire on Columbus' Northeast Side

Firefighters were called to the home around 3 a.m. Thursday and found "heavy fire" at the front of the house on the 1400 block of Bolenhill Ave., Geitter said

All three of the Niberts were found inside the home and removed by firefighters. They were taken in critical condition to area hospitals, where they later died, Geitter said.

How to stay safe:After recent string of deadly fires, Columbus Division of Fire offers tips on staying safe

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. Geitter said there were smoke detectors in the house, but it is not believed that they were functioning at the time of the fire.

The Niberts are survived by an adult son.

Sara, a 2022 graduate from Thomas Worthington High School, was "known for her kind soul, her love of cats and the Green Bay Packers," Principal Pete Scully said in an email to the Thomas Worthington community.

"Sara was adored by the many adults and kids who had the privilege of knowing her and will be missed by her tight-knit friend group," he said. "We are deeply saddened by this tragic situation."

Counselors will be available at Thomas Worthington High School in the main library Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. for students in need of support during this time.

Funeral arrangements have not yet been announced for the family.

Eight people have died in fires since June 23, including three sisters under the age of 10. There were not believed to be working smoke detectors in any of the residences at the time of the fires.

Dispatch reporter Zaria Johnson contributed to this report.

bbruner@dispatch.com

@bethany_bruner