ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Zanesville, OH

Suspect in custody following gas station robbery

By Contributed by the Zanesville Police Department
Times Recorder
Times Recorder
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PlZTf_0gbzAmRr00

ZANESVILLE — The Zanesville Police Department has a male suspect in custody from a Monday gas station robbery. The incident occurred at 5:15 a.m. at the Bell Store Gas Station, 727 Pershing Road.

Authorities said the man entered the store, went around the counter and assaulted an employee with a weapon. The employee sustained minor injuries. The man fled the store with money and items.

Based on a description of the suspect and vehicle, authorities located the vehicle and attempted to make a traffic stop. The suspect failed to comply with orders and a pursuit ensued. The suspect's vehicle crashed near the intersection of White Oak Avenue and Bonifield Court.

The suspect attempted to flee on foot. He failed to follow commands from officers and was tased. He was then taken into custody at that time.

The name of the man hasn't been released, pending the filing of formal charges. The Muskingum County Prosecutor's Office is reviewing the case. Assisting were the Muskingum County Sheriff's Office and Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Anyone with information on the incident, can contact the ZPD at 740-455-0700 or Det. Brian Swingle at 740-455-0708.

This article originally appeared on Zanesville Times Recorder: Suspect in custody following gas station robbery

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WHIZ

56-year-old Charged in Pershing Rd Robbery

A 56-year-old has been charged in connection to a robbery earlier this week. Zanesville Police Detective Sgt. Phil Michel said Kevin Bolden has been charged with aggravated robbery, felonious assault, kidnapping, aggravated burglary, failure to comply and resisting arrest. His bond is set at $1m through Zanesville Municipal Court. His...
ZANESVILLE, OH
NBC4 Columbus

ShotSpotter helps Columbus police find man hit by overnight gunfire

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Police were close enough to hear when a man was shot multiple times Thursday morning in the Hilltop neighborhood, but they used technology to narrow their search. The shooting happened around 12:30 a.m. at an apartment building near the intersection of Eakin and Kingsford roads, according to the Columbus Division of […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WHIZ

Suspect in Shooting Still at Large

A suspect in a Cambridge shooting is still at large and is considered armed and dangerous. Cambridge Police said they are on the lookout for 38-year-old Allen Henderson Jr. of Cambridge. He’s facing charges of felonious assault with a firearm specification in Cambridge Municipal Court. Authorities said Sunday, July...
CAMBRIDGE, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Teen caught in crossfire of two gunmen in Columbus while another shot in car

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are investigating after two teens reported being shot in the same area Wednesday, sending both to the hospital. Around 1:30 p.m., police responded to reports of a shooting near Cedar Drive and Noe Bixby Road on the city’s southeast side, where they found two 19-year-old men suffering from gunshot wounds, according to a release sent Thursday by the Columbus Division of Police.
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Muskingum County, OH
Muskingum County, OH
Crime & Safety
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
Zanesville, OH
Crime & Safety
City
Zanesville, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Stabbing in Columbus sends 1 to hospital

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A stabbing Thursday morning at a local gas station has sent one person to the hospital, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Police told NBC4 the stabbing happened at 2:45 a.m. when two men at a Shell location got in a fight. A photo taken at the scene showed officers, […]
COLUMBUS, OH
Your Radio Place

Man chased and arrested after armed robbery in Zanesville

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – Around 5: 15 a.m. on Monday (July 11) the Zanesville Police Department received a report of an armed robbery at the Bell Store Gas Station at Pershing Road. A male subject went around the counter and assaulted an employee with a weapon. The suspect fled with...
ZANESVILLE, OH
10TV

Police: 2 men found dead inside east Columbus home

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Division of Police is investigating after two men were found dead inside an east side home Thursday afternoon. According to police, a caregiver showed up to the residence in the 900 block of Kelton Avenue around 12:45 p.m. looking for their client. The caregiver...
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Robbery#White Oak Avenue#Bonifield Court#Ohio State Highway Patrol#Zanesville Times
NBC4 Columbus

One critical, four injured after east Columbus crash

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is in critical condition and four others were taken to the hospital after a crash in east Columbus, per the Columbus Fire Department. A dispatcher with Columbus police stated that the crash occurred near Myers and Woodcrest roads just before 8:00 a.m. A car leaving the Stonelodge Apartments on […]
COLUMBUS, OH
wtuz.com

Lore City Man Gets Four Years for Attempted Armed Robbery

Nick McWilliams reporting – A man who pointed a gun at a store worker outside Newcomerstown before fleeing will spend at least four years in prison. On Monday, 67-year old Neil Timbers was sentenced to four years in the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Corrections, after pleading guilty to a second-degree felony of robbery back in May.
LORE CITY, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NBC4 Columbus

Immigration makes roadblock on Groveport shooting victim, suspect IDs: Police

GROVEPORT, Ohio (WCMH) — Law enforcement officials said the victim and suspect in Monday’s shooting at a Groveport warehouse were immigrants, and identifying them through fingerprint records was inconclusive. “Our detectives are still working on that, they had Homeland Security come in today, since they are immigrants here, that’s where the difficulty has been,” Groveport […]
GROVEPORT, OH
WTAP

Parkersburg shooting leaves one man dead

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A Parkersburg man is pronounced dead after a fatal shooting early on Wednesday morning. The Parkersburg Police Department responded to a shooting at 3:22 a.m. on the 1000 block of Lynn Street. Lieutenant R. L. Koher said that 27-year-old Kevin Mason of Parkersburg is dead, and...
PARKERSBURG, WV
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Search underway for missing woman near Deer Creek State Park

PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio— The Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office was involved in a search for a missing woman. According to initial reports, dispatchers received a call from a frantic husband who said his wife was missing in the area of Deer Creek State Park on Thursday around noon. The...
PICKAWAY COUNTY, OH
10TV

3 children, 2 adults hurt in two-vehicle crash in east Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Five people, three of them being children, were injured after a crash involving two vehicles Wednesday morning in east Columbus. Police tell 10TV the crash happened in the area of Myers and Woodcrest roads just before 8 a.m. Police said the children were taken to Nationwide...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Man appears in court for allegedly killing victim during car theft

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A man was arraigned Tuesday after being accused of shooting and killing a man near Galloway during an attempted car theft. Columbus Police charged Derek Hotelling, 31, in connection with the fatal shooting of 39-year-old Joshua Moyer. Detectives said Moyer was shot by a thief...
COLUMBUS, OH
Your Radio Place

Zanesville man sentenced to prison for armed bar fights

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – A Zanesville man at the center of two separate drug-related disturbances involving firearms at local bars was sentenced to prison Tuesday. Tristan Gebhart, 32, pleaded guilty to one third-degree felony count of illegal possession of a firearm, one third-degree felony count of violation of a protection order, one fifth-degree felony count of.
ZANESVILLE, OH
Times Recorder

Times Recorder

1K+
Followers
991
Post
172K+
Views
ABOUT

The Times Recorder is your local news source for Muskingum County.

 http://zanesvilletimesrecorder.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy