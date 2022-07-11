The outstanding 2022 season produced by Southern Miss baseball righthander Tanner Hall is now an international phenomenon.

Hall got the start for Team USA on Monday afternoon against Cuba and pitched four scoreless innings at the Honkbalweek Haarlem tournament in Holland.

Hall struck out seven batters for USA, allowing three hits and two walks.

MATT WALLNER: Former Southern Miss baseball star Matt Wallner earns MLB All-Star Futures Game invite

SOUTHERN MISS BASEBALL TRANSFER TRACKER: Hurston Waldrep set for Florida

ISAIAH SPENCER: What Southern Miss football is getting in wide receiver commit Isaiah Spencer

That gave the USA Collegiate National Team the platform it needed to secure a 2-0 win in the seven-inning contest, bringing its record to 2-1 at the event.

Southern Miss fans are no strangers to excellence from Hall, after watching him complete a 2022 season that earned him first-team All-American honors from several publications.

Hall concluded his collegiate campaign with a 2.81 ERA, striking out 146 batters and walking only 14 over 109 innings to help lead the Golden Eagles to the super regionals for the second time in program history.

Hall figures to be the man at the top of the rotation once again for Southern Miss in 2023, with another year left before he earns MLB Draft eligibility.

Reach Southern Miss writer David Eckert at deckert@gannett.com or on Twitter @davideckert98.

This article originally appeared on Hattiesburg American: Southern Miss baseball ace Tanner Hall turns in scoreless start for Team USA