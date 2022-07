Hot weather in Colorado has prompted officials from Colorado Parks and Wildlife to ask anglers to avoid fishing on some sections of rivers.The action is in addition to a mandatory closure on a stretch of the Yampa River just below Stagecoach Park.Starting on Friday, the CPW wants people to avoid fishing on certain stretches of the Fraser River, Colorado River and Eagle River.The hope is that people won't fish from noon until midnight because of a combination of heat, drought and low water levels are making fish susceptible to disease.CPW shared the following specifics about the closures:• Fraser River from the...

COLORADO STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO