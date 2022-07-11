Florida man accused of trying to escape from deputies on lawnmower

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WGHP) — A man is accused of trying to escape from deputies in Florida on a lawnmower.

Dusty Mobley, 40, was tased by deputies chasing him while he tried to make a getaway on a John Deere lawnmower around 9:30 a.m. on Saturday.

When taken into custody, Mobley had a revolver and a handcuff key with him along with a pipe with methamphetamine residue.

Mobley had gotten away from OCSO deputies on Jan. 3 by diving into a swamp after they tried to talk to him about a $40,000 stolen boat. Mobley was on the boat when deputies arrived at the scene but dove off the side and disappeared into the swamp to avoid going to jail, deputies say.

Investigators say Mobley had used heavy machinery, cutting a hole in a metal building, to steal the vessel from a business on Jan. 1.

His current charges include:

grand theft

grand theft of a vehicle

felony criminal mischief

two counts of resisting an officer

possession of a concealed weapon by a felon

carrying a concealed handcuff key

possession of drug paraphernalia

felony failure to appear

Mobley is being held without bond at the Okaloosa County Jail in Crestview.