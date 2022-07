It’s not your average luncheon or your typical group of people – it’s a unique experience created for women and men to connect, engage and impact. Erica’s Table of 20 was created by Erica Dias several years ago, to honor a tradition she held close to her heart. “I got started with Erica’s Table of 20 as an inspiration from my grandmother who would have these amazing Sunday dinners,” Dias told Access Atlanta. “I decided that I wanted to put something together that was honest, transparent, where people can connect, engage, have good food, good drinks, laughter… and just gather to have a good time.”

ATLANTA, GA ・ 3 DAYS AGO