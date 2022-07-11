Midwest League Honor for Lugnuts Pitcher

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Be wary of college football recruiting rankings. On social media they are always fantastic, like at Michigan State where coach Mel Tucker has 13 future can’t miss prospects for 2023 according to the social media post people and media who cover MSU. Except nationally MSU, forwhatever it is worth, is currently ranked 21st in the nation behind one recruiting outlet and five Big Ten teams are at the moment ahead of the Spartans.

LANSING, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO