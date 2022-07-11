ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lansing, MI

Midwest League Honor for Lugnuts Pitcher

By Tim Staudt
WILX-TV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Midwest League has named Jack Owen of the Lansing Lugnuts as its...

Young Leads British Open

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Cameron Young fired an 8 under par 64 Thursday to take the first round lead at the British Open golf tournament in St. Andrews, Scotland. It is Young’s first appearance in the tournament. He has a three shot lead over a group that includes Rory McIlroy. Tiger Woods shot an opening round 78 with one birdie and double bogeyed the first hole in a round for most players that lasted longer than six hours.
Michigan State To Induct Nine Into Its Hall of Fame

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State announced Tuesday it will induct nine new members into its athletics hall of fame at ceremonies on September 9th. They are basketball’s Draymond Green, football’s Herb Adderley and Greg Jones, Bob Steele, men’s track, Karen Langeland, women’s basketball and administration, Kathy DeBoer, volleyball and women’s basketball, Joan Garety, women’s golf, Laura Heyboer, women’s soccer and Kalisha Keane, women’s basketball. The class will be introduced during the MSU vs. Akron football game in Spartan Stadium the following day.
Izzo to Play in Detroit Pro Am

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State men’s basketball coach Tom Izzo is returning to the pro am of the PGA tour’s Rocket Mortgage Classic at Detroit Golf Club. It’s a three hole scramble, free to the public, at 5pm Tuesday, July 26th. Other celebrities taking part are Barry Sanders, Calvin Johnson and Dylin Larkin. Izzo has played in the scramble in previous years.
Former Michigan Coach Moeller To Be Buried Saturday

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Former Michigan football coach Gary Moeller will be buried Saturday after a private service in his native Lima, Ohio, where he passed away Monday at the age of 81. Moeller reportedly struggled with Alzheimer’s for a number of years. A visitation will be held from 2-8pm Friday at a Lima funeral home. Moeller had a 44-13-3 record at Michigan as head coach from 1990-94. Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.
In My View: Be wary of college football recruiting rankings

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Be wary of college football recruiting rankings. On social media they are always fantastic, like at Michigan State where coach Mel Tucker has 13 future can’t miss prospects for 2023 according to the social media post people and media who cover MSU. Except nationally MSU, forwhatever it is worth, is currently ranked 21st in the nation behind one recruiting outlet and five Big Ten teams are at the moment ahead of the Spartans.
East Lansing Family Aquatic Center opens July 15

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The East Lansing Family Aquatic Center (ELFAC) will be opening for its 2022 summer season this Friday, July 15. The ELFAC is an outdoor waterpark aimed at providing a safe, family-oriented experience. It features tube and body water slides, a diving board, a drop slide, a large sunbathing deck, a splash park, a youth slide, water-play structures, a concession area, zero-depth pool entry and other attractions that have made it a Mid-Michigan summertime favorite.
Lansing Catholic High School vandalized

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Police are investigating after windows were smashed Thursday afternoon at Lansing Catholic High School. The Lansing Police Department confirmed that the school was damaged and they have opened an investigation. Police said they are looking for a man in his 20′s who they believe broke 11 windows in the school by throwing rocks.
Jack Owen
Loving Lansing Like a Local at Fenner Nature Center

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -Studio 10 spent the day Loving Lansing Like a Local at Fenner Nature Center with the Greater Lansing Convention & Visitors Bureau. Sam Ansaldi, Program Manager, and Alexa Seeger, Development & Events Manager, shares what makes Fenner Nature Center fun and unique in the videos attached!. Subscribe...
MSU holds ‘Adulting 101′ classes, free for anyone to attend

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Tuesday is the first day of Michigan State University’s new Adulting 101 class. Anyone is welcome to participate in this virtual class. Tuesday’s course focuses on how to get organized. It will include things such as how to create a ‘to-do’ list, keep an organized calendar, and reduce clutter.
New $60M children’s rehab hospital coming to West Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WILX) - Governor Gretchen Whitmer was in Grand Rapids on Tuesday to announce a project that will help Michigan families with children in need of rehabilitation. Mary Free Bed is teaming up with Spectrum Health to build the state’s first children’s rehab hospital at its Grand Rapids...
Michigan schools still struggling to fill job openings

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Lansing School District has more than 100 openings and has a little more than a month to fill them before the first day of school. Unfortunately, it’s competing with other districts in the middle of a labor shortage. “If you care about kids, we’ll...
University of Michigan President Dr Santo Ono.

A statue of President Abraham Lincoln that dates back more than a century has been restored and placed in its new home in the Carnegie Library in downtown Jackson. Ducklings hatch at Grand Ledge's Independence Village. Updated: Jun. 8, 2022 at 6:39 AM EDT. Residents of Independence Village in Grand...
New national mental health hotline goes live

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Starting July 16, a new universal suicide crisis hotline is launching. The phone number is just three digits: 9-8-8. It will be available in every state starting Saturday. When it goes live, you can dial 988 if you or someone else needs help dealing with a mental health crisis.
Now Desk Afternoon - Tracking rain into the weekend, Kevin Spacey enters a plea, a 19th century beer cave is uncovered and more!

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Meteorologist Colton Cichoracki joins the Now Desk as we check the drought conditions and track our rain chances into the weekend. We take a look at Ring doorbells providing footage without a warrant, Kevin Spacey enters a plea in the UK, rent averaging $5,000 on average, a 19th-century beer cave is uncovered - literally - and it’s National Mac and Cheese Day! Plus we take a look at what we’re working on for 90 minutes of news starting with First at 5!
Jackson receives funds to rebuild MLK Equality Trail

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) -A popular walking trail in Jackson is getting a new upgrade. The city got a $300,000 grant from the State Department of Natural Resources to resurface the MLK Equality Trail from West Prospect Street to South West Avenue. The current pathway is more than 20 years old....
Grand Avenue in Lansing to be down to one lane for at least a week

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Grand Avenue, between Kalamazoo and Allegan streets, will be closed to one lane Thursday to allow a crane to be set up at the Grand Tower Building. The City of Lansing Public Service Department said Grand Avenue will be down to one lane until at least Thursday, July 21. At that point, the center lane will reopen, leaving only the furthest east lane closed. This closure is expected to last until at least Oct. 14.
How inflation is impacting Mid-Michigan food trucks

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - From fuel to food, the price of just about everything is up right now. And it’s causing inflation to reach a new four-decade high. For those in the business of selling food from a food truck, it’s a double whammy of high prices. “We...
Remember these 3-digits during a crisis, trained counselors want to help

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Three simple numbers -- 988 -- will soon connect people here in Michigan, and all over the country, with the emotional support they desperately need. Starting Saturday, July 16th, dialing 988 will connect people to the new Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. There’s been conversation around providing...
