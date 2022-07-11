ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Cat's Favorite Activity Is Showering | The Dodo

rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
 3 days ago

Cat is so obsessed with taking showers she hangs out in...

www.rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Comments / 0

Related
Tracey Folly

Baby accidentally potty trains herself when she mistakes pain from a needle at doctor's for irritation from her diaper

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My friend took her eleven-month-old baby to the pediatrician's office for a checkup and a round of scheduled inoculations. She was a fussy baby. Everything bothered her and sent her into a fit of crying. Being subjected to multiple needles at the doctor's office was certainly no exception.

Comments / 0

Community Policy