ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queens, NY

Mets to pay Robinson Canó six figures to beat them

By Noah Yingling
FanSided
FanSided
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Atlanta Braves traded for Robinson Canó yesterday and today, he will face the New York Mets. So the Mets are paying him to beat them today. Yesterday, the Atlanta Braves made a trade with the San Diego Padres to acquire Robinson Canó … for the costly sum of one dollar....

fansided.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Popculture

Darwyn Encarnacion, Former New York Mets Player, Dead at 21

Former Mets prospect Darwyn Encarnacion died after a car crash in the Dominican Republic earlier this week. He was only 21 when the crash happened, tumbling off of a bridge in his SUV and crashing into a ditch below. The former Mets minor-league outfielder survived the initial accident and was...
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
State
New York State
City
Atlanta, NY
Queens, NY
Sports
City
Queens, NY
FanSided

MLB insider: Braves hold key to Mets’ Aaron Judge chase

The Atlanta Braves could be doing the New York Mets a favor in the long run should they complete their NL East comeback. Leave it to Steve Cohen to overreact, but should the Mets fail to win the NL East after holding a double-digit game lead near the beginning of the season, the billionaire owner is sure to spend wisely.
MLB
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To Yankees' Outfielder Trade Rumor

The New York Yankees are reportedly eyeing a potential trade deal for Kansas City Royals outfielder Michael A . Taylor. "#Yankees are looking at a number of outfielders on the trade market, with #Royals CF Michael A. Taylor among them. Taylor won a Gold Glove in center last year and would help Aaron Boone to keep Judge, Stanton, and Hicks healthy in 2nd half and postseason," MLB Network insider Jon Morosi reported on Monday.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Yankees have Gold Glove outfielder in their sights at trade deadline

With the MLB trade deadline quickly approaching, the New York Yankees are looking to make improvements, specifically in the starting pitching rotation and outfield. With Joey Gallo struggling significantly, general manager Brian Cashman needs a supplement, especially when it comes to mitigating fatigue down the stretch for players like Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jon Heyman
Person
Ozzie Albies
Person
Robinson Canó
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The New York Mets#The Atlanta Braves#The San Diego Padres#Mariners
Yardbarker

Who Says No — Ian Happ Trade Package

Happ is going to be an interesting part three to this series, as he’s the first player we’ve covered that isn’t a rental. Happ has one more year of team control, but as it looks right now, the Cubs aren’t going to be competing in 2023. They could attempt to cash in on Happ in 2022 while he’s hot, or look to move him in 2023. I would say sell high now, which would be to the detriment of the Braves:
CHICAGO, IL
The Spun

Yankees Are Reportedly Eyeing Notable Outfielder Trade

The New York Yankees are the best team in baseball - at least in terms of their record and winning percentage. Following a series split with the Boston Red Sox, the Yankees are gearing up for the MLB's trade deadline on August 2. With a few weeks to go, New York is reportedly interested in acquiring an outfielder.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ESPN

Albert Pujols high-fived Nelly after mashing a home run

Albert Pujols is one of the greatest baseball players of all time, a fearsome hitter who terrified the National League for over a decade, won three Most Valuable Player awards and two World Series. After returning to the St. Louis Cardinals, he announced that 2022 will be his farewell season.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
San Diego Padres
MLB Teams
Seattle Mariners
NewsBreak
Twitter
MLB Teams
Atlanta Braves
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
New York Mets
Pinstripe Alley

Around the Empire: Yankees news - 7/12/22

The Athletic | Ken Rosenthal: Welcome to trade deadline season, y’all. Expect every second news story from here until the August 2nd deadline to be conflicting reports about who/what the Yankees should/will be pursuing. In this piece, Ken Rosenthal has brought something different and unique to the trade deadline media game: a focus on why instead of who. He starts by talking about the 1998 trade deadline and then listing various reasons — Judge’s impending free agency, the Astros being a threat, etc. — why the Yankees should look to make a splash in the coming weeks. Given how special this season has been, albeit with a few areas of vulnerability popping up in recent days, it appears that now is the time to push all the chips in and go all-in. As Rosenthal (via a remembered conversation with Theo Epstein) says, if not now, when?
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FanSided

MLB rumors: Cubs set up for another devastating fire sale

The Chicago Cubs could be set up for another fire sale at the trade deadline — their second straight year trading away talent. While it will be less dramatic than last year’s deadline, in which the Cubs traded away franchise stalwarts like Kyle Schwarber, Anthony Rizzo, Kris Bryant and Javy Baez, there are more moves to be made this year.
CHICAGO, IL
FanSided

FanSided

266K+
Followers
504K+
Post
128M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy