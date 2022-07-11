ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brown Deer, WI

Railroad work to require full closure of Brown Deer Road July 18-29

By TMJ4 Web Staff
 3 days ago
BROWN DEER, Wis. — Railroad work in the village of Brown Deer will require the full closure of Brown Deer Road (WIS 100) from Monday, July 18 to Friday, July 29.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT), the Wisconsin & Southern Railroad is reconstructing its railroad crossing between Deerbrook Trail and Arbon Drive.

To complete the work, crews will do a full closure at the crossing. The closure is weather dependent and could change, WisDOT said.

A detour route will be posted along 76th Street (WIS 181), Mequon Road (WIS 167), and Green Bay Road (WIS 57).

