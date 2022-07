Oregon Duck Football player Spencer Webb succumbed to injuries he received after falling and hitting his head just west of Triangle Lake. Lane County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the rock slides area after receiving a report of an injured man. Passers by also stopped to provide assistance after being flagged down by individuals in the roadway. Paramedics that arrived on the scene were unable to revive him. Lane County Search and Rescue also responded to assist in bringing him back to the roadway as the accident occurred about 100 yards down a steep trail. Deputies say there is no evidence of foul play and the death appears to be accidental.

