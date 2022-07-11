Authorities searching for a missing University of Mississippi student

OXFORD • Oxford and University of Mississippi police are searching for a 20-year-old student who has been missing since early Friday morning.

Jimmy “Jay” Lee was last seen leaving the Campus Walk Apartments July 8 at 5:58 a.m. The Black male was wearing a silver robe/housecoat, a gold cap and gray slippers. He left in his black 2014 Ford Fusion.

The car was located Monday afternoon in the impound yard of a local towing company. The car had been towed away from the Molly Barry Trails apartment complex Friday afternoon.

Authorities sent out alerts Sunday afternoon that the 5 foot 7 inch, 120-pound man with black and blond hair went missing.

Officials believe Lee may have been visiting someone at the apartment complex at the time of his disappearance.

Anyone with information on Lee or his whereabouts is asked to call the Oxford Police Department at 662-232-4000, University Police Department at 662-915-7234 or Crime Stoppers at 662-234-8477.