ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford, MS

Authorities searching for a missing University of Mississippi student

By WILLIAM MOORE Daily Journal
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal
 3 days ago

OXFORD • Oxford and University of Mississippi police are searching for a 20-year-old student who has been missing since early Friday morning.

Jimmy “Jay” Lee was last seen leaving the Campus Walk Apartments July 8 at 5:58 a.m. The Black male was wearing a silver robe/housecoat, a gold cap and gray slippers. He left in his black 2014 Ford Fusion.

The car was located Monday afternoon in the impound yard of a local towing company. The car had been towed away from the Molly Barry Trails apartment complex Friday afternoon.

Authorities sent out alerts Sunday afternoon that the 5 foot 7 inch, 120-pound man with black and blond hair went missing.

Officials believe Lee may have been visiting someone at the apartment complex at the time of his disappearance.

Anyone with information on Lee or his whereabouts is asked to call the Oxford Police Department at 662-232-4000, University Police Department at 662-915-7234 or Crime Stoppers at 662-234-8477.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
Oxford, MS
Crime & Safety
City
Oxford, MS
Local
Mississippi Crime & Safety
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lee May
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

Tupelo, MS
12K+
Followers
246
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

Comments / 0

Community Policy