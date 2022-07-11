ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

Salt Lake City man arrested for machete attack

By Ryan Marion
FOX 13 News
FOX 13 News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JNvHd_0gbz832U00

SALT LAKE CITY — A 52-year-old man was arrested in Salt Lake City for allegedly attacking a person with a machete. The 22-year-old victim was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.

The suspect, Milo Durfee, was taken into custody without incident near 450 S. Main Street and charged with Aggravated Assault, Possession of a Dangerous Weapon by a Restricted Person and unrelated warrants.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DTDzv_0gbz832U00
Salt Lake City Police Department

On Monday, the Salt Lake City Police Department responded to reports of a man being stabbed near 300 S. Main Street and believed a group of men were involved in a fight that led to Durfee attacking the victim with a machete.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pUch1_0gbz832U00
Salt Lake City Police Department

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ABC4

Three arrested in SLC, children hospitalized with ‘extensive’ injuries

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Three suspects have been arrested for allegedly abusing two children, leaving them with “extensive injuries” in Salt Lake City on Wednesday. Salt Lake City Police have identified the suspects as 31-year-old Randee Coon, 32-year-old Laurie Hackett and 52-year-old Kerri Pavlica. They have each been arrested on 19 counts of Aggravated Child […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

Suspect arrested, man killed during large fight in downtown SLC

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A suspect has been arrested on Wednesday in connection to the death of a man during a “chaotic scene” involving over 100 people in downtown Salt Lake City over the weekend. The Salt Lake City Police Department (SLCPD) has identified the suspect as 21-year-old Kepueli Penisini. Police say Penisini allegedly […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Salt Lake City, UT
Salt Lake City, UT
Crime & Safety
Local
Utah Crime & Safety
kjzz.com

2 arrested after shots fired at West Valley City hotel

WEST VALLEY CITY (KUTV) — Two people have been arrested after shots fired at a West Valley City hotel. Officers with the West Valley City Police Department responded to reports of shots fired at the Comfort Inn around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday evening. Sgt. Bier with WVCPD said that officers...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Police#Machete#Hospital#Violent Crime
ABC4

Suspect wanted for burglarizing popular Sandy restaurant

SANDY, Utah (ABC4) – Have you seen this woman? Sandy Police are searching for a woman involved in burglarizing the Tin Roof Grill in Sandy, a popular local restaurant. Police say the burglary happened on Sunday, July 3 around 5 a.m. Her image was captured on surveillance camera footage. The suspect is described as a […]
SANDY, UT
ABC4

POLICE: Sandy motel shooter identified as West Valley shooter

KEARNS, Utah (ABC4) – The suspect of a Sandy motel shooting has been identified as the individual allegedly responsible for a West Valley shooting that occurred at an earlier time. Semaj Davis, 24, is facing one count of aggravated assault resulting in serious bodily injury, a second-degree felony. Davis’ crimes date back to July 10 […]
SANDY, UT
Gephardt Daily

Near-drownings tied to drug overdoses at Millcreek apartment complex, juveniles saved by cleaning lady who pulled them from pool

MILLCREEK, Utah, July 13, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Two teenagers nearly drowned after overdosing while swimming at a Millcreek apartment complex Wednesday evening. “They were high on whatever they took, then overdosed while they were in the pool,” Unified Fire Authority Lt. Nate Lord said of the incident at the Riverbend Apartments at 845 W. Meadowbrook Expressway,
MILLCREEK, UT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
ABC4

Two teens arrested in connection with fatal Ogden shooting

OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) – After searching for the suspects for over a month, police have located two men believed to be responsible for a fatal shooting in Ogden last month. Ogden Police says the investigation started in early June, when officers responded to the 100 Block of Patterson Street to the fatal shooting of a […]
OGDEN, UT
Daily Herald

Man dies of injuries from Saturday beating, hanging

OGDEN — A 23-year-old man has died of injuries suffered in a brutal attack last weekend, police said Wednesday. The victim, whose name was not released, died at a hospital, Ogden Police Lt. William Farr said. A Utah County man is accused of randomly attacking the man Saturday and...
OGDEN, UT
ksl.com

West Jordan man admits running over, killing wife at airport lot

SALT LAKE CITY — A West Jordan man admitted in court Monday to running over his wife in the parking garage at the Salt Lake City International Airport, killing her. Shawn Christopher Sturgeon, 38, pleaded guilty in 3rd District Court to criminal automobile homicide while driving under the influence, a second-degree felony, and domestic violence in the presence of a child, a third-degree felony.
WEST JORDAN, UT
kjzz.com

Document discrepancy casts further doubt into handling of deadly DUI crash

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Document inconsistency raises more questions about how a double fatal DUI crash was handled. 2News Investigates took a deep dive into the events just after a mother and her teenage son were killed by a drunk driver. You may recall, this crash happened last fall on Interstate 15 near Orem when the victims were on their way home from an Andrea Bocelli concert. 2News Investigates first reported how Utah Highway Patrol took questionable steps just minutes after the crash.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
FOX 13 News

FOX 13 News

27K+
Followers
7K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Salt Lake City, Utah news and weather from FOX 13 News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.fox13now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy