Detroit, MI

Police: Accidental shootings led to death of 14-year-old, injury of 12-year-old

By WXYZ Staff
NBC26
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDETROIT — Detroit police say reckless gun ownership resulted in two kids being shot in two separate incidents over the weekend. According to police, a 14-year-old girl died Sunday when she was accidentally shot inside an apartment building along Detroit's riverfront. A group of teens were inside one...

www.nbc26.com

fox2detroit.com

Suspect shoots at victim, flees after attempted Detroit carjacking

DETROIT (FOX 2) - A suspect shot at a victim while trying to carjack him early Thursday on Detroit's west side. The suspect approached the victim on Curtis between Cherrylawn and Ohio just after midnight, demanding his car keys. Read more Detroit news here. A shot was fired at the...
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Police have found the body of missing retired Detroit officer, sources say

DETROIT – Police have found the body of a missing retired Detroit police officer, sources confirm to Local 4. Stephen Hodo had been missing since at least June 30, according to officials. His body was found Thursday (July 14) in a small wooded area at Stoepel Park at Outer Drive and Auburn Street.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Detroit police seek tips in carjacking on Seven Mile

Detroit police have released a photo and video of a carjacking last month, seeking tips in the incident on Detroit's west side. Shortly after 10 p.m. June 27, a woman in a black 2009 Ford Escape had just pulled up to a gas pump when a man ran to the driver's door, pointed a gun at her and demanded her vehicle at a gas station on the 16000 block of W. Seven Mile.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Body of missing ex-Detroit cop found in west side park

Detroit — Investigators on Thursday believe they found the remains of retired Detroit Police Officer Stefon Hodo in a west-side park, the city's top cop said. A body was found at about 11 a.m. in Stoepel Park #1 near Evergreen and Outer Drive. Although the official cause of death had not been confirmed Thursday, Detroit Police Chief James White said detectives believe Hodo was killed and his body dumped in the park after a witness reported seeing the retired cop arguing with a 29-year-old man.
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Teen boyfriend charged in deadly shooting of 14-year-old in Detroit apartment

DETROIT, Mich. (FOX 2) - A 13-year-old boy was charged on June 11 in connection to the fatal shooting of his girlfriend,14, in a Detroit apartment. At around 4:11 a.m. on July 10, Detroit police responded to an apartment complex in the 100 block of Riverfront Dr for a shooting. When police arrived, they found 14-year-old Keniyah Bryant inside with a gunshot wound. She was pronounced dead on the scene.
DETROIT, MI
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Detroit

13-Year-Old Boy Charged In Fatal Shooting Of 14-Year-Old Girl In Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) — A 13-year-old boy is charged in connection with the fatal shooting of a 14-year-old girl, according to the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office. The teen is charged with manslaughter aimed with intent but without malice and felony firearm. He appeared for a preliminary hearing on Monday and was given a $10,000 cash/surety bond. Prosecutors say at about 4:11 a.m. on July 10, police were called to an apartment complex in the 100 block of Riverfront Drive. Officer located the victim inside the apartment suffering from gunshot wounds. She was pronounced dead at the scene. Officials say a gun was allegedly passed around and the 13-year-old pointed and fired the gun, shooting the victim before fleeing. A pre-trial hearing is scheduled for Aug. 9. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
DETROIT, MI
The Flint Journal

Suspect tries to run down officer, escapes in stolen vehicle, police say

DETROIT – A suspect in a stolen vehicle allegedly attempted to run down a Detroit police officer Tuesday afternoon at a gas station, FOX 2 Detroit reports. Undercover officers spotted two stolen vehicles at a Sunoco gas station in area of Plymouth Road and Wyoming Avenue and alerted uniformed officers, police said. A marked Detroit Police Department vehicle arrived on the scene and an officer confronted one of the suspects. The two suspects allegedly got into one of the stolen vehicles, nearly ran over the officer and hit several vehicles as they fled. The officer fired shots at the fleeing vehicle, which appeared to be a blue SUV, police said. The suspects escaped.
DETROIT, MI
The Flint Journal

Michigan woman’s death ruled murder-suicide, victim’s daughter claims suspect ‘capable of evil’

SOUTHFIELD, MI — Investigators here ruled the death of 63-year-old Patrese Sayas a murder-suicide, Fox 2 Detroit reported. Police initially believed she died of natural causes in her Southfield home after she was discovered there Thursday, July 7, but that changed after both an autopsy revealed bullet fragments in her head and her husband was discovered dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound in a Detroit parking garage, the report stated.
SOUTHFIELD, MI
CBS Detroit

Detroit To Pay $7.5M To Man Who Claims Police Switched Bullets, Framed Him For Murder

DETROIT (AP) — Detroit agreed to pay $7.5 million to settle a lawsuit by a man who claimed police switched bullets to pin a murder on him in 1992. Desmond Ricks was released from prison in 2017 after 25 years, thanks to gun experts, law students at the University of Michigan and his unwavering insistence that he was innocent. “I’m not greedy. I’m thankful,” Ricks, 56, told The Associated Press after the City Council approved the settlement Tuesday. “It’s a blessing to be alive with my children and grandchildren. It was a blessing to not lose my life in there,” Ricks said of prison. He was...
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Police, family plead for help finding retired Detroit officer

DETROIT – Stephon Hodo hasn’t been seen in weeks. The retired Detroit police officer has been missing ever since his car, and his assault rifle was used by somebody else in multiple crimes. “For the last two weeks, the Detroit Police Department’s Homicide Missing Person’s has been looking...
DETROIT, MI

