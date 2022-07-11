Everyone had the same Tony Romo joke after former QB’s golf tournament win

Contrary to popular belief, Tony Romo is a clutch athlete.

The former Dallas Cowboys quarterback, 42, emerged victorious in the American Century Celebrity Championship on Sunday in Nevada, winning the golf tournament for the third time in five years.

The contest was ultimately decided by two all-or-nothing playoff holes between Romo, Dallas Stars forward Joe Pavelski, and former MLB pitcher Mark Mulder. The unprecedented three-man playoff was the first of its kind in tournament history and just the fifth playoff overall.

The trio played the 18th hole twice, with Romo eventually nabbing the win his second time around the hole. He finished the day with 25 points and a check for $125,000, which he promptly donated to South Lake Tahoe charities.

Tony Romo takes a swing during the playoffs on the 18th hole during the Final Round of the American Century Championship on July 10, 2022.

Despite adding another golf trophy to his collection, fans on Twitter were quick to poke fun at Romo, who — despite possessing an illustrious 14-year NFL career — garnered a reputation for choking in the biggest moments and late in games.

“Tony Romo is a lot more clutch on the golf course than the football field,” one user commented, while another tweeted, “Tony Romo silencing those playoff haters with a W.”

Perhaps Romo’s most notorious playoff blunder came against the Seattle Seahawks in the 2006 NFC Wild Card game, in which he fumbled the potential game-winning field goal snap as a holder. The Cowboys lost the game, 21-20, and were eliminated from the playoffs.

Tony Romo emerged victorious in the American Century Celebrity Championship, winning the golf tournament for the third time in five years.

Tony Romo finished his career with an overall postseason record of 2-4.

Romo never fared much better in the playoffs after that heartbreaking defeat, ending his career with an overall postseason record of 2-4.

Romo will now look to build upon Sunday’s strong performance in Monday’s US Amateur qualifying event in Texas.