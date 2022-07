Ryan Orman, of Pahrump, was arrested Tuesday on drug charges at Walmart after deputies suspected he was shoplifting from there. According to a report from the Nye County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy was dispatched to the retailer off Highway 160 about 9:33 a.m. after management noticed Orman in the store. Management has accused Orman of stealing from the store previously, the report said.

PAHRUMP, NV ・ 9 HOURS AGO