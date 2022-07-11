ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Football

Watch: Janarion Grant uses pure burst in 97-yard touchdown return

By Kristian Dyer
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
Janarion Grant still has it, the former Rutgers football wide receiver putting on the rockets this weekend with a long kickoff return for a touchdown.

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers wide receiver had a 97-yard kickoff return over the weekend in what was a 43-22 win over British Columbia. Grant is now in his third season in the Canadian Football League.

He finished the day with two kickoff returns for a total of 112 yards and five punt returns for 55 yards.

Check out the 28-year old Grant’s highlight reel kickoff return for a touchdown. It was a big individual play and one that set the tone for his team’s big weekend win:

Grant spent five seasons at Rutgers, earning a redshirt in 2016 after playing just four games due to injury. During his collegiate career, he was named All-AAC in 2013 and All-Big Ten in 2015.

He signed as an undrafted rookie free agent in 2018 with the Baltimore Ravens. He moved to the CFL in 2019.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

