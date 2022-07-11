ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ivanka Trump looks desert-ready during romantic trip to Morocco with Jared Kushner

By Daniel Neira
 3 days ago

It seems Ivanka Trump is enjoying her time away from home with husband Jared Kushner , enjoying her vacation and looking relaxed during their “private retreat” in North Africa.

The former first daughter and the businessman are currently in Morocco in a lavish hotel just steps away from the beach, visiting historical places and sightseeing in Western Sahara.

The couple seem to be staying by themselves at the Dakhla Club Hotel & Spa, while their three children, 10-year-old Arabella, 8-year-old Joseph and 6-year-old Theodore are at home in Miami.

Ivanka and Jared visited a Casablanca mosque and hiked the Atlas Mountains, sharing some photos of their vacation on social media, posing in front of the beach and sightseeing.

For the romantic getaway, Ivanka wore a long white skirt and a black top, matched with beige sandals, a hat of the same color and a small purse. She was also spotted wearing a yellow canary dress accessorized with minimal jewelry and silver shoes.

Jared was also in the photos, posing next to Ivanka while wearing a blue shirt, black pants and white shoes. The couple explored the area and shared some sweet photos on the beach, walking in the desert and matching with shorts and black sunglasses.

